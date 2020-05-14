TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam softball wins sixth LTC title in seven years in 2002

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2002, the Beaver Dam softball team swept a doubleheader West Bend East, winning 12-0 and 4-0 to earn a share of the Little Ten Conference title. It was the Golden Beavers’ sixth league title in seven years.
Beaver Dam pitcher Susan Klug threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in the first game. In the second game, Katie Lauff was nearly as good, giving up just one hit and striking out 15 batters. Clair Kieffer and Jill Hupf both had three hits apiece. Keiffer also had two RBIs and Hupf had a double and an RBI in the first game. Beaver Dam’s Sara Lander went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
2019
The Mayville softball team shut out Lomira 8-0 for its 24th consecutive Flyway Conference victory over a two-year span. The victory also capped off a perfect 2019 campaign for the Cardinals as they were 18-0 overall and 12-0 in league play. The Cardinals had already won the league title two days prior when they defeated Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 5-2. Mayville pitcher Abby Van Beek pitched five innings, striking out three and walking four, while giving up three hits to secure the win. Reliever Delaney Vetter pitched the final two innings, striking out four, walking two and gave up just one hit. Van Beek went 2-for-4 at the plate as did teammate Honoria Schabel, who had a triple and a double.
2015
The Beaver Dam baseball squad overcame a mishap by third baseman Nick Klavekoske in the bottom of the seventh inning to end a rally and beat Waupun 5-4 in a Little Ten Conference game. With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Waupun’s Isaac Looman’s hit a ground ball to Klavekoske, who stepped on third, but instead of throwing to home or first for a double play, he froze and allowed Waupun’s Collin Witthun to tag home plate and cut the deficit to 5-4. But pitcher Michael Heiling saved the day when he struck out Koby Spanbauer to end the game. Heiling pitched a complete game with one strikeout and one walk while giving up 10 hits and three earned runs. Beaver Dam’s Lane Yagodinski, Ryan Kaul and Skylar Eberle all had two hits apiece.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Quin McCallum’s sacrifice fly ball gave enough space for Lane Yagodinski to trot home from third base for a walk-off 4-3 victory over Hartford in a Little Ten Conference baseball game. The Orioles scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at three.
Beaver Dam pitcher Matt Berg pitched 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and gave up three earned runs off of three walks and eight hits. Berg was replaced by McCallum with one out left. With a runner on first, he gave up one hit that loaded the bases before Hartford’s Matt Finley grounded to third baseman Ryan Kaul, who faked a throw to first before he tagged out the runner at third base to end the game. Kaul went 3-for-3 and Berg went 2-for-3 at the plate, and both had a double.
2006
With his mother sitting in the stands and a pink bat in his hands, Milwaukee’s Bill Hall slugged a home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Brewers to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on a Mother’s Day game at Miller Park. After the game, Hall gave the pink bat to his mother Vergie.
1999
The Markesan baseball team kept its hopes alive of winning a Flyway Conference title when the Hornets rallied to defeat Mayville 5-4. Markesan’s Dale Stoll scored the game’s winning run off a wild pitch. The Hornets scored four runs in the final inning to beat the Cardinals. Markesan pitcher J.G. Bradley pitched a complete game, striking out 10 Cardinals and didn’t allow a single earned run. He did however walk five batters and gave up five hits.
1998
The Mayville softball team clinched a share of the Flyway Conference title with a 10-0 win over North Fond du Lac in five innings. Mayville’s Sam Knoll went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Meantime, she caught for pitcher Melissa Benter, who pitched a two-hitter. Benter struck out five and walked two. The Cardinals outhit North Fondy 12-2 as Missy Schraufnagel, Kim Reklau, Tina Schrab and Christa Rosin all had two hits apiece. Reklau also had a double and three RBIs.
