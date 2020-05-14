TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam softball wins sixth LTC title in seven years in 2002

2015

The Beaver Dam baseball squad overcame a mishap by third baseman Nick Klavekoske in the bottom of the seventh inning to end a rally and beat Waupun 5-4 in a Little Ten Conference game. With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Waupun’s Isaac Looman’s hit a ground ball to Klavekoske, who stepped on third, but instead of throwing to home or first for a double play, he froze and allowed Waupun’s Collin Witthun to tag home plate and cut the deficit to 5-4. But pitcher Michael Heiling saved the day when he struck out Koby Spanbauer to end the game. Heiling pitched a complete game with one strikeout and one walk while giving up 10 hits and three earned runs. Beaver Dam’s Lane Yagodinski, Ryan Kaul and Skylar Eberle all had two hits apiece.

2014

Beaver Dam’s Quin McCallum’s sacrifice fly ball gave enough space for Lane Yagodinski to trot home from third base for a walk-off 4-3 victory over Hartford in a Little Ten Conference baseball game. The Orioles scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at three.