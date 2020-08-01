TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam wins 1992 Waupun Class AA Legion regional

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1992, Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 completed a four-game sweep of the Class AA regional tournament held at Schlieve Field in Waupun. Post 146 punched its ticket to the Menasha State Tournament with a 4-0 shutout of Portage. Post 146 pitcher Matt Brandenburg struck out seven and walked one in a complete game. Teammate Kyle Christensen hit a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning. Beaver Dam outhit Portage 7-2.
2014
Aramis Ramirez had a home run and an RBI-double to help pitcher Wily Peralta win his 13th game of the season in a 7-4 victory over St. Louis Cardinals.
2001
Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl offensive tackle Korey Stringer died of heat stroke one day after collapsing at the Vikings’ training camp on the hottest day of the year. Stringer was unconscious when he arrived at Immanuel St. Joseph’s-Mayo Health System in Mankato and had a temperature of over 108.
1987
Paul Molitor’s had a single in the eighth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox, which extended his hitting streak to 16 games. The streak eventually reached 39 games, which is the seventh-longest in MLB history.
1982
Hank Aaron, baseball’s all-time home run king was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cooperstown, New York. Aaron was inducted in his first year on the ballot after receiving 406 votes, which was second only to the 409 received by Willie Mays in 1979. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs. He broke into the majors with the Milwaukee Braves and stayed with the organization when it moved to Atlanta. He finished his career by playing two seasons back in Milwaukee with the Brewers.
1977
San Francisco Giants first baseman Willie McCovey hits his 18th MLB career grand slam, which is an NL record.
1963
Arthur Ash wins the U.S. Davis Cup, becoming the first African-American tennis player to do so.
1933
New York Giants future Hall of Fame pitcher Carl Hubbell set a then MLB record with 45 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Braves.
1928
Babe Ruth hits his 42nd home run of the season in as 12-1 Yankees victory over St. Louis Browns.
1924
Brooklyn pitcher Dazzy Vance strikes out seven consecutive batters for an MLB record to help the Robins beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0.
1918
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Braves played 20 scoreless innings before the Pirates scored twice in the 21st to win. The 20 scoreless innings was an MLB record.
1909
François Faber of Luxembourg becomes the first foreigner to win the Tour de France.
1906
Brooklyn Superbas pitcher Harry McIntire throws a no-hitter against Pittsburgh for 10 2/3 innings, but still loses 1-0 in the 13th off an unearned run.
