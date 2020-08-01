TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam wins 1992 Waupun Class AA Legion regional

Hank Aaron, baseball’s all-time home run king was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cooperstown, New York. Aaron was inducted in his first year on the ballot after receiving 406 votes, which was second only to the 409 received by Willie Mays in 1979. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs. He broke into the majors with the Milwaukee Braves and stayed with the organization when it moved to Atlanta. He finished his career by playing two seasons back in Milwaukee with the Brewers.