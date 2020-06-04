TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Bilke drafted by Orioles in 1997.

2000

Down by 15 points with a little over 15 minutes remaining, the Los Angleles Lakes went on a 15-0 run and went on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 89-84 in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals. It was the biggest Game 7 comeback ever.

1999

Columbus’ Karen Brisky took fifth in the Division 2 girls 1,600 meters to make it on the medal stand at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse.

1998

Bridget Keel loaded the bases on a double and two walks in the first inning but got out of the jam unscathed and went on to retire 10 in a row, ultimately twirling a complete-game five-hitter with a pair of walks and five strikeouts in the Beaver Dam softball team’s 3-1 win over Hartford in the Division 1 regional finals. Stacey Sirota was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Golden Beavers in the victory.

1996

Jolene Heller gave up only five hits and an earned run while striking out 26 batters over two games in the Horicon softball team’s 5-1 win over McFarland in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals and 5-0 win over Slinger in the finals. Heller tossed a two-hitter with 14 of the 26 Ks in the win over the Owls.

1994