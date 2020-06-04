TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Bilke drafted by Orioles in 1997.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, a day after helping the Beaver Dam baseball team win a Division 1 sectional championship to make it to the state tournament and on the same day as his senior class’s graduation ceremony, Austin Bilke was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the 35th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
2015
The Waupun softball team won 5-4 over New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 2 sectional finals to advance to state for the first time in 30 years. The Warriors led 5-0 and were able to hold on.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Ian Statz took second at sectionals with a 2-over-par 74 to advance to the WIAA Division 1 boys golf state tournament.
2002
Mayville’s Ryan Brockhaus fired a two-under-par 70 at University Ridge in Madison on day two of the WIAA Division 2 boys golf state tournament to come in at even-par 108 (round one was only nine holes and Brockhaus shot a 2-over 38), good enough for second place. Brockhaus was denied the championship because Ripon’s Eric Mabee had a sizzling final round of 6-under 66 to win with a 2-under 106. His round, which included a 5-under 31 on the back nine, was one stroke off the University Ridge record from the blue tees.
2000
Down by 15 points with a little over 15 minutes remaining, the Los Angleles Lakes went on a 15-0 run and went on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 89-84 in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals. It was the biggest Game 7 comeback ever.
1999
Columbus’ Karen Brisky took fifth in the Division 2 girls 1,600 meters to make it on the medal stand at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse.
1998
Bridget Keel loaded the bases on a double and two walks in the first inning but got out of the jam unscathed and went on to retire 10 in a row, ultimately twirling a complete-game five-hitter with a pair of walks and five strikeouts in the Beaver Dam softball team’s 3-1 win over Hartford in the Division 1 regional finals. Stacey Sirota was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Golden Beavers in the victory.
1996
Jolene Heller gave up only five hits and an earned run while striking out 26 batters over two games in the Horicon softball team’s 5-1 win over McFarland in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals and 5-0 win over Slinger in the finals. Heller tossed a two-hitter with 14 of the 26 Ks in the win over the Owls.
1994
Columbus’ Jen Carr had a hat trick of second-place finishes at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse, taking the runner-up spot on the podium in each of the Division 2 girls 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
1993
Horicon’s Scott Hein broke his own school record by clearing 13 feet, 3 inches and took fifth in the Division 3 boys pole vault at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse while teammate Kevin Murphy also made history, setting the new school record in the long jump (21-6¼) en route to fifth place. Also placing from the area were Beaver Dam’s Dania Douglas (sixth in the D1 girls discus), Mayville’s Jenny Schmidt (sixth in the D2 girls long jump) and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Amy Wiersma (fifth in the D2 girls high jump).
1992
Phil Mickelson, competing for Arizona State University, finished the second round of the NCAA Division 1 men’s golf tournament at the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico at 16-under-par, shattering by five strokes the previous 36-hole record shared by John Inman of North Carolina (1984) and Tom Kite of Texas (1972). Mickelson had a 7-under 65 in round two after posting a record-tying single-round score of 63 the day before (Jim Begwin, Oklahoma, 1984). Mickelson went on to win the tournament for a third straight year, joining the Longhorns’ Ben Crenshaw as the only three-time national champion.
1991
Beaver Dam’s Steve Strancer finished the WIAA Division 1 boys golf state tournament 13 strokes back of first place with a 36-hole score of 169 (82, 87) as the Golden Beavers dropped from eighth place after day one to 10th place among 16 teams on the final day. Clay Frick led the way for Beaver Dam on day two with an 83 and finished the tourney at 170 after posting an 87 on day one.
1984
Arnold Palmer, the 1960 U.S. Open champion, failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 32 years.
1974
The NFL granted an expansion franchise to the city of Seattle — the Seahawks, who came into the league in the 1976 season. The Seahawks started out in the NFC West but then switched conferences with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (the other expansion team in 1976) after one year before rejoining the NFC in 2002 as part of another league expansion/realignment.
1964
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Sandy Koufax threw his third career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
1927
In the first Ryder Cup competition, the United States beat Great Britain 9½-2½ at Worcester Country Club in Worcester, Mass. Walter Hagen was the U.S. captain.
