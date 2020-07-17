TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Daniel Woltman wins national PGA Junior Championship in 2004; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2004, Beaver Dam resident Daniel Woltman shot a final round 4-under-par 67 and held off a late charge by Brian Maurer of Richmond, Ind., to win the Westfield Junior PGA Championship at Westfield Group Country Club in Westfield, Ohio. He led by one stroke entering the final round but fell behind by one after the first nine holes before evening things again with an eagle on No. 10. He took the lead for good when Maurer made double bogey on No. 11. The Westfield Junior PGA Championship is the PGA of America’s national championship for boys and girls 17-and-under. The 115 contestants in 2004 consisted of the junior boys and girls division champions from each of the PGA of America’s 41 sections plus special invitees. Woltman went on to golf at the University of Wisconsin and then professionally on PGA Tour’s developmental tour, which has had several sponsors over the years, most recently Web.com and now Korn Ferry. He is the two-time defending Wisconsin State Open champion and has won that tournament four times overall.
2003
Current Beaver Dam High School football team head coach Brock Linde scored what ended up being the winning run on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly by Travis Schmitt in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team’s 2-1 win over Hartford.
2001
The Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team scored four runs in the third inning and three in the fifth to rally from a 6-1 deficit against Beaver Dam Post 146 and tie the game at 8 heading into the seventh inning, when in the top half of the frame Mike Vanderbush’s bloop single drove in Nick Gerritsen for an 8-7 victory. Vanderbush finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs while current Post 210 head coach Derrick Standke went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
1997
Ryan Gibbs went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Austin Bilke, recently drafted in the 35th round by the Baltimore Orioles who instead chose to play in college at Purdue, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 17-hit parade in a 14-10 shootout win over Ripon. Jon Gorr was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Beaver Dam.
1996
Brett Favre addressed the media for the first time since spending six weeks at a drug rehab center in Topeka, Kansas, to treat his addiction to painkillers. The Packers went on to win Super Bowl XXXI that season, ending a 30-year championship drought.
1994
Jeremy Klug tossed a complete-game, allowing only one earned run on eight hits and four walks while striking out 11 in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 8-4 win over Lomira/Theresa. Shawn Zamzow’s bases clearing double during a six-run fourth inning was the big blow landed by Beaver Dam. ... Nick Price sunk a 50-plus foot putt for eagle on No. 17 at Turnberry in Scotland to go from two strokes back of the lead to tied, and he would end up edging Jesper Parnevik by one stroke for the Claret Jug. Price finished birdie-eagle-par and Parnevik bogeyed No. 18 to give the Zimbabwean golfer the second of his three majors. He also won the British Open in 1992 and would lead wire-to-wire a month later in 1994 to win the PGA Championship.
1993
Newly-traded-for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana, who arrived in River Falls where the Chiefs held training camp from 1991-2009 a day earlier, had an Old Style beer after practice at Bo’s ‘N Mine while out on the town with Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas and Milton High School graduate Dave Krieg, the Chiefs’ back-up QB who had a long NFL career as a journeyman QB.
1991
The Milwaukee Brewers drew a club-record 15 walks in a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at County Stadium. Seattle starting pitcher Randy Johnson gave up 10 of those walks, including four in the fourth inning to force in a run. Of his 103 pitches, 55 of them were balls.
1990
Two-sport star Deion Sanders hit an inside-the-park homer in the Yankees’ 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Sanders was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while fellow two-sport star Bo Jackson hit three homers and was 3-for-3 with seven RBIs in the loss. ... The Minnesota Twins became the first team in MLB history to turn two triple plays in a game, but they still suffered a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
1987
Dale Sveum belted three home runs and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-2 victory over the California Angels at County Stadium. Paul Molitor also had three hits in the game, which turned out to be the second game of his 39-game hitting streak.
1941
The New York Yankees’ Joe Dimaggio saw his record 56-game hitting streak come to an end in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.
1914
New York Giants outfielder Red Murray was knocked unconscious by a bolt of lightning while catching the final out of the Giants 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in 21 innings, the longest game in MLB history without a walk issued. Larry Doyle’s homer in the top of the inning was the game-winning hit.
