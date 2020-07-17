TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Daniel Woltman wins national PGA Junior Championship in 2004; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2004, Beaver Dam resident Daniel Woltman shot a final round 4-under-par 67 and held off a late charge by Brian Maurer of Richmond, Ind., to win the Westfield Junior PGA Championship at Westfield Group Country Club in Westfield, Ohio. He led by one stroke entering the final round but fell behind by one after the first nine holes before evening things again with an eagle on No. 10. He took the lead for good when Maurer made double bogey on No. 11. The Westfield Junior PGA Championship is the PGA of America’s national championship for boys and girls 17-and-under. The 115 contestants in 2004 consisted of the junior boys and girls division champions from each of the PGA of America’s 41 sections plus special invitees. Woltman went on to golf at the University of Wisconsin and then professionally on PGA Tour’s developmental tour, which has had several sponsors over the years, most recently Web.com and now Korn Ferry. He is the two-time defending Wisconsin State Open champion and has won that tournament four times overall.