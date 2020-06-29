TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Hatzinger fans 16 in Post 145 win

1993

Players of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team got hot at the plate as they combined for 17 hits in a 15-1 slashing of Oconomowoc. Chad Voelker started things off with a two-run homer and 15 Beaver Dam players had at least one hit, while five had at least two hits. Post 146 was led by Craig Zieske, who had three hits, including a double and an RBI. Chad Eberle went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and scored twice, while Pat Sommer added a pair of hits. Voelke went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored as Post 146 scored eight runs off of nine hits in the third inning to take a 10-1 lead.