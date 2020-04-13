TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Ian Douglas breaks shot put record for fourth time in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1996, the Mayville prep boys track and field team edged out runner-up Beaver Dam 160.5-136 at the Dodge County Invite, which was held at Beaver Dam High School. Beaver Dam junior Ian Douglas highlighted the Golden Beavers by breaking the school shot put record for the fourth time that year with a throw of 58 feet, 9.5 inches. He then finished first in the discus with a throw of 142-10. Mayville’s boys won six events, including Andy Basler’s victory in the 300 meter hurdles in 43.52 seconds and teammate Kevin Klueger’s win in the 200 meter dash in 23.06 seconds. The Cardinals also won the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays. On the girls side, Beaver Dam outlasted Mayville 165-143. Beaver Dam’s Ruth Luckas won the shot put with a throw of 34-7 and teammate Marie Meyer won the high jump at 4-8. Beaver Dam’s DeAnn Decker was the 300 hurdles in 0:51.63 and was on the winning 400 relay team.
2014
Bubba Watson earned his second green jacket by winning the Masters with a 3-under-par 69. He defeated Jordan Spieth and Jonas Blixt, who finished second and third. Watson became the 17th player to win multiple Masters.
2004
The Horicon softball team defeated Waupun on a bizarre wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. Waupun pitcher Holly Visser lost control of the ball in the back part of her wind-up, which allowed Horicon’s Kim Murphy to score from third. Horicon, which was coming off three straight state title games, and had won last two, scattered five hits against Visser, who also gave up four walks. Horicon pitcher Cheleste Held finished with six strikeouts as she got the victory.
1999
Horicon’s Dawn Karel helped her softball team defeat Mayville, the top-ranked team in Division 2, 2-1 in nine innings, with a bunt down the first-base line. It gave the Marshladies a one-game lead in the Flyway Conference over the defending champions.
1996
The Beaver Dam softball team began its season by winning its home invitational with wins over Johnson Creek (12-2) and Marshall (5-3). Senior pitcher Stacy Kastenmeier gave up one earned run off of two hits and three walks in five innings against the Bluejays. Sophomore Bridget Keel struck out the first nine batters to begin the game against Marshall. Keel finished with 15 strikeouts.
1987
The Milwaukee Brewers picked up their seventh straight victory to open the season with a 6-3 win in Baltimore over the Orioles. Cecil Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning scored Paul Molitor to break a 3-3 tie. Dale Sveum’s RBI double later inning made it 5-3 before an RBI single from Molitor in the ninth made it 6-3.
