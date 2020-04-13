TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Ian Douglas breaks shot put record for fourth time in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1996, the Mayville prep boys track and field team edged out runner-up Beaver Dam 160.5-136 at the Dodge County Invite, which was held at Beaver Dam High School. Beaver Dam junior Ian Douglas highlighted the Golden Beavers by breaking the school shot put record for the fourth time that year with a throw of 58 feet, 9.5 inches. He then finished first in the discus with a throw of 142-10. Mayville’s boys won six events, including Andy Basler’s victory in the 300 meter hurdles in 43.52 seconds and teammate Kevin Klueger’s win in the 200 meter dash in 23.06 seconds. The Cardinals also won the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays. On the girls side, Beaver Dam outlasted Mayville 165-143. Beaver Dam’s Ruth Luckas won the shot put with a throw of 34-7 and teammate Marie Meyer won the high jump at 4-8. Beaver Dam’s DeAnn Decker was the 300 hurdles in 0:51.63 and was on the winning 400 relay team.