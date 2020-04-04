TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Melissa Hauser wins two events at Little Ten Indoor Championships in 2000; etc.

2015
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team handed undefeated Kentucky its first loss of the season with a 71-64 victory over the Wildcats in the second of two national semifinal games played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Senior star Frank Kaminsky scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory.
2014
Lyle Overbay’s tie-breaking double in the ninth inning lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over Boston in the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park, spoiling their World Series rings celebration after they had won the title the year before. It also ended the Red Sox streak of nine straight wins in home openers.
2002
The Waupun baseball team rocked Winnebago Lutheran, the preseason No. 2-ranked team in Division 2, by winning 26-5. Chad Loomans had four RBIs to lead in run production for the Warriors.
2001
Hideo Nome became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. His no-hitter with the Dodgers came at Coors Field and this no-hitter was at Camden Yards, both hitter-friendly parks.
2000
Beaver Dam’s Tim Cigelske, Jehu Montgomery, Zach Corey and Robin Macheel teamed up to win the boys 3,200-meter relay at the Little Ten Conference Indoor Championships. The Golden Beavers boys track and field team took third at the meet. The girls team took fourth and was led by senior Melissa Hauser, who won the 55-meter dash and tied for second in the 200. ... The Beaver Dam baseball team opened the season with a 3-2 win over Portage, with all three runs coming in the fourth inning. Eric Baldwin and Tyler Byrnes each had an RBI double in the frame. ... A day after their season-opener at Cincinnati was canceled because of rain with the game tied at 3, the Milwaukee Brewers won the make-up 5-1 over the Reds — and their new acquisition Ken Griffey Jr. — behind two homers from Jeromy Burnitz. Griffey Jr. was hitless in the canceled game and was 0-for-4 in the official opener.
1998
Brian Thimm (4-for-4) and Nick Cox (3-for-3) were perfect at the plate in a 17-3 game-one victory and Beau Kuehl didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning of a 5-0 game-two win as the Hustisford-Dodgeland baseball team swept a doubleheader against Horicon. Kuehl struck out nine and allowed two hits in 6 innings of work.
1997
Steve Krueger’s three-run third-inning homer broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Waupun baseball team on its way to a 7-4 season-opening win over Markesan.
1994
Jodi Vincent, Julie Jacobson and Becky Blankenheim each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Jackie Slade had the only extra base hit of the game, an RBI double, in the Horicon softball team’s 8-6 win over Waterloo. ... In front of U.S. President Bill Clinton, the governor of its state from 1983-92, Arkansas defeated Duke 76-72 to win the Division I men’s basketball national championship, depriving the Blue Devils of their third title in four years. Corliss Williamson had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to their first title.
1991
Mike Grieger went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs to lead the Randolph baseball team to a 11-0 win over Horicon.
1990
Jason Brandt went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and also got the win on the mound in the Wayland baseball team’s 18-7 victory over Princeton.
1989
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who began his career in 1969 playing for the Milwaukee Bucks when he was still going by his birth name of Lew Alcindor, played in his final game. He had 10 points and six rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 121-117 win over the visiting Seattle Supersonics at the Great Western Forum.
1988
Danny Manning had 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead Kansas to its second NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship with an 83-79 win over Oklahoma.
1986
Edmonton Oilers’ star Wayne Gretzky broke the single-season points record with three assists to get to 214 on the year, bettering his own mark of 212. He ended the year with 215, a record that still stands. Gretzky has the top seven single-season points marks and 10 of the best 11 in NHL history.
1983
Head coach Jim Valvano and Cinderella North Carolina State won the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship by defeating Houston 54-52 on a buzzer-beating dunk by Lorenzo Charles, who collected Derek Whittenburg’s 30-foot desperation heave and put it in just in time.
1974
Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron hit the first pitch he saw of the season out of the park for career homer No. 714, tying Babe Ruth’s all-time record. The homer, a three-run shot, came off of the Reds’ Jack Billingham in Cincinnati’s 7-6 Opening Day victory, which they nabbed in the bottom of the 11th inning when Pete Rose scored on a wild pitch.
1937
At the fourth-ever Masters golf tournament, Byron Nelson wins by 2 strokes to claim the first of his five majors.
