TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam's Melissa Hauser wins two events at Little Ten Indoor Championships in 2000; etc.

2015

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team handed undefeated Kentucky its first loss of the season with a 71-64 victory over the Wildcats in the second of two national semifinal games played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Senior star Frank Kaminsky scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory.

2014

Lyle Overbay’s tie-breaking double in the ninth inning lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over Boston in the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park, spoiling their World Series rings celebration after they had won the title the year before. It also ended the Red Sox streak of nine straight wins in home openers.

2002

The Waupun baseball team rocked Winnebago Lutheran, the preseason No. 2-ranked team in Division 2, by winning 26-5. Chad Loomans had four RBIs to lead in run production for the Warriors.

2001

Hideo Nome became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. His no-hitter with the Dodgers came at Coors Field and this no-hitter was at Camden Yards, both hitter-friendly parks.

2000