TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Ben Hartl throws a no-no in a 2-0 victory over Sheboygan in 2000

1999

The Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team clobbered Waupun 14-8 in a Division 2 regional championship game. Husty/Dodgeland’s Nick Cox went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, which led Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 15 total hits as a team. Hustisford/Dodgeland had seven straight hits in an eight-run second inning over the Warriors. … The Beaver Dam baseball team finished the regular season with a 10-0 shutout victory over Milwaukee Lutheran in a Little Ten Conference game. It improved the Golden Beavers to 9-3 in league play and they finished just a game back from league champs Wisconsin Lutheran. Beaver Dam’s Greg Furdek hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Beaver Dam finished with 12 hits and included Pat Mallon going 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, and BJ Zieske went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Beaver Dam pitcher Eric Baldwin pitched a complete game (five innings), needing just 49 pitches and three strikeouts to do the job.

1989

Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Gary Sheffield publicly voiced his displeasure with his team, saying he will ask for a trade if the situation isn’t resolved. “If I don’t see no difference in a month, I want to be out of here. I will leave,” Sheffield said before a game with the Seattle Mariners. “I want to be treated with respect. I might be 20 years old, but I’m not a little boy.” Sheffield said he was also disappointed in Milwaukee’s pitchers, saying they won’t defend him when he’s been knocked down by opposing pitchers. “I don’t get no support. Only two, three pitchers have helped me out. The rest have been girls. They won’t throw at anybody if you paid them.”