TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Ben Hartl throws a no-no in a 2-0 victory over Sheboygan in 2000

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
On this date in 2000, Beaver Dam’s Brian Hartl pitched a no-hitter to lead the Golden Beavers’ baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Sheboygan South in a Division 1 regional championship. The senior righty struck out 15 batters and had a stretch where he struck out 10 in a row. Hartl said after the game he “just threw fastballs and they couldn’t catch it” and slipped in a few sliders to keep them off balance. He finished one strikeout shy of Dan Baker’s 1986 single-game strikeout record. The Golden Beavers improved to 17-3 and moved on to play Fond do Lac to begin sectionals. This victory was redemption for Hartl, who recorded a loss to Wisconsin Lutheran that subsequently forced Beaver Dam to share the Little Ten Conference title with them a couple days earlier. Hartl improved to 7-2 on the season with the win.
2017
The top-seeded Columbus softball team had three doubles and 18 total hits in an 11-1 blowout victory over fifth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 3 regional championship game. The game ended with two outs left in the sixth inning when Brianna Farrington hit a two-run single to right field to drive in Mikayla Armatoski and Kelsey O’Keefe to make it 11-1. Farrington went 3-for-4 and teammates Hannah Boettcher and Kaitlyn Borde also had three hits apiece. Farrington recorded the win as she pitched a complete game with six strikeouts while giving up one earned run off of three hits and six walks.
2016
Beaver Dam track athlete Klahryssa Heinzen broke the Golden Beavers’ program record for longest triple jump with a 36 feet, 2 inches jump at the Division 1 sectional meet hosted by West Bend West. The jump was the best of the day by any competitor and helped Heinzen earn a berth to the following week’s track and field state championships in La Crosse. Also qualifying for state from Beaver Dam was Mercedes Krenz, who took third in the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 23.19 seconds. On the boys side, the 3,200 relay team of Connor Kelm, Gino Montoya, Sam Uhrich and Isaiah Rabata placed third at 8:09.47. Rabata also finished third in the 800 at 2:01.56 and qualified for state. … Mayville pitcher Jacob Schellpfeffer struck out 16 and scored the game’s first run as he led the third-seeded Cardinals past No. 6 seed Hustisford/Dodgeland 4-0 in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal game.
2004
The Markesan boys golf team shot a 350 at the Division 3 Pardeevile Regional, hosted at Portage Country Club to advance to sectionals. Markesan’s Kyle Laper led the Hornets with an 80 while teammate Kyle Sauerbrel (85), Mike Biek (86), Tom Ahoren (99) and Jake Kearns (105) rounded out the Hornets’ final score. Central Wisconsin Christian took sixth with a 375 that included scores from Joel Wiersma (89), Paul Jansma (93), Adam Lanstcher (95), Mike Weber (98) and Jordan Sterk (102). Jon Syvertson (88), Andy Schmit (93), Joe Fell (100), Ryan Stanley (112) and Matt Harvey (120) rounded out the score for Randolph’s 393 team score. … The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in 12 innings when third baseman’s Adrian Beltre’s throwing error on Keith Ginter’s sacrifice bunt allowed Geoff Jenkins to trot home from second base. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak against the Dodgers at Miller Park.
1999
The Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team clobbered Waupun 14-8 in a Division 2 regional championship game. Husty/Dodgeland’s Nick Cox went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, which led Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 15 total hits as a team. Hustisford/Dodgeland had seven straight hits in an eight-run second inning over the Warriors. … The Beaver Dam baseball team finished the regular season with a 10-0 shutout victory over Milwaukee Lutheran in a Little Ten Conference game. It improved the Golden Beavers to 9-3 in league play and they finished just a game back from league champs Wisconsin Lutheran. Beaver Dam’s Greg Furdek hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Beaver Dam finished with 12 hits and included Pat Mallon going 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, and BJ Zieske went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Beaver Dam pitcher Eric Baldwin pitched a complete game (five innings), needing just 49 pitches and three strikeouts to do the job.
1989
Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Gary Sheffield publicly voiced his displeasure with his team, saying he will ask for a trade if the situation isn’t resolved. “If I don’t see no difference in a month, I want to be out of here. I will leave,” Sheffield said before a game with the Seattle Mariners. “I want to be treated with respect. I might be 20 years old, but I’m not a little boy.” Sheffield said he was also disappointed in Milwaukee’s pitchers, saying they won’t defend him when he’s been knocked down by opposing pitchers. “I don’t get no support. Only two, three pitchers have helped me out. The rest have been girls. They won’t throw at anybody if you paid them.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!