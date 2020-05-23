TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Ben Murray, Paul Scharfenberg pace Beaver Dam baseball team to regional title in 1990; etc.

1996

Beaver Dam boys track and field athlete Ian Douglas won the shot put and took second in the discus with a school record throw of 168 feet, 5 inches at sectionals to qualify for the WIAA state championships in both events. Beaver Dam girls Marie Meyer (high jump), DeAnn Decker (100-meter high hurdles) and Lindsey Duerst (1,600 meters) all notched first-place finishes to also qualify for state. ... The Beaver Dam boys tennis team’s top doubles team of Tim Starry and Mark Gutnecht went 2-1 at sectionals to qualify for the WIAA individual state tournament. ... Andy Basler won the long jump, took second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and was on the 400 relay and Kevin Klueger won the 200-meter dash and was on the winning 400 and 1,600 relays to lead the Mayville boys track and field team to the sectional championship at a meet in Waterford.