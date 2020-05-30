TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Berg, Budde combine on 2-hitter for Beaver Dam baseball team in 2014; Glauvitz has huge day for Hustisford softball in 1997

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1997, Raena Glauvitz went 4-for-5 with pair of homers in the Hustisford softball team’s wild 20-19 win over Juda in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals. The two teams scored in every half inning except for Juda in the top of the second, and Husty in the bottom of the second and bottom of the third, and Husty scored five runs apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before plating four in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.

2014

Matt Berg allowed back-to-back singles to start the game, but that was it, as he went four innings and Tyler Budde went two to combine on a two-hitter in the Beaver Dam baseball team’s 10-0, regular-season-ending win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Parker Sadowski and Ryan Kaul each had RBI singles in the bottom of the first to give the Golden Beavers an early 2-0 lead, and that was all they’d need despite tacking on eight more.

2003

Dusty Longfeld scattered 10 hits, but with help from his defense, was able to limit the damage, walking one in a complete-game 6-2 victory over Waupun in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals. Josh Kalscheur was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the way at the plate.

1997