TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Berg, Budde combine on 2-hitter for Beaver Dam baseball team in 2014; Glauvitz has huge day for Hustisford softball in 1997

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, Raena Glauvitz went 4-for-5 with pair of homers in the Hustisford softball team’s wild 20-19 win over Juda in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals. The two teams scored in every half inning except for Juda in the top of the second, and Husty in the bottom of the second and bottom of the third, and Husty scored five runs apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before plating four in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.
2014
Matt Berg allowed back-to-back singles to start the game, but that was it, as he went four innings and Tyler Budde went two to combine on a two-hitter in the Beaver Dam baseball team’s 10-0, regular-season-ending win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Parker Sadowski and Ryan Kaul each had RBI singles in the bottom of the first to give the Golden Beavers an early 2-0 lead, and that was all they’d need despite tacking on eight more.
2003
Dusty Longfeld scattered 10 hits, but with help from his defense, was able to limit the damage, walking one in a complete-game 6-2 victory over Waupun in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals. Josh Kalscheur was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the way at the plate.
1997
Jeremy Ames tossed a three-hitter with a walk and five strikeouts to pitch Beaver Dam to a WIAA Division 1 regional championship, the program’s 13th straight, with a 3-0 win over Little Ten Conference rival Hartford.
1996
Charlie McDonald announced that the upcoming football season would be his last as the Beaver Dam varsity head coach. He entered the season, his 28th, with a 150-91-1 career record. He coached undefeated teams in 1974, 1979 and 1982 and the 1979 team won the WIAA Division 2 state championship. McDonald’s teams won eight Little Ten Conference titles. He stayed on as baseball coach through the 2002 season and is 16th in state history with 446 wins during his 36-year tenure filling out the line-up card. ... The Cleveland Indians’ Albert Belle used his forearm to break up a double play, very nearly breaking Milwaukee Brewers’ second baseman Fernando Vina’s nose in the process. Belle was suspended two games for his actions.
1991
The Portland Trailblazers’ Terry Porter, a Milwaukee native who played at UW-Stevens Point, and would later be the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, missed a basket with 4 seconds remaining and Magic Johnson reeled in the rebound, securing a 91-90 victory and a 4-games-to-2 series victory in the NBA Western Conference finals for the Los Angeles Lakers, sending L.A. on to the NBA Finals, where they would lose in five games to the Chicago Bulls.
1986
Barry Bonds made his big league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
1985
Wayne Gretzky had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers won 8-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to repeat as NHL champs.
1983
American League President Lee MacPhail suspended New York Yankees’ owner George Steinbrenner for a week for his public criticism of umpires.
1977
Dennis Eckersley threw a no-hitter in the Cleveland Indians’ 2-0 win over the California Angels.
1967
New York Yankees’ pitcher Whitey Ford, nearing 41 years of age, announced his retirement.
1935
Babe Ruth played in his final game, going hitless for the Boston Braves in the Braves’ 11-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
1922
The Chicago Cubs swapped Max Flack for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Cliff Heathcote in between games of a doubleheader. Both players played for both teams that day.
1911
Ray Harround won the first Indianapolis 500.
