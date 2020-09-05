TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Berg, Rosado boost Beaver Dam football team to early lead in Week 2 rout of Oconomowoc in 2014; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT





On this date in 2015, quarterback Matt Berg’s 1-yard touchdown run followed by Carmelo Rosado’s 60-yard interception return for a TD gave the Beaver Dam prep football team a 14-0 first-quarter lead in what ended up being a 35-0 rout of Oconomowoc.

2003

An even start-to-finish showing by Cambria-Friesland carried the Hilltoppers prep football team to a 27-21 win over Dodgeland. The Toppers scored in every quarter and survived a frenetic finish as Ryan Jones barely moved the chains on a 4th-and-5 run to eventually run out the clock. Dodgeland scored 14 fourth-quarter points, the last TD making it 27-21, and managed to stay within striking distance thanks to big plays as all three of the Trojans’ TDs were of 27 yards or more, including an 80-yard kickoff return by Bill Niemuth in the second quarter that cut Dodgeland’s deficit to 13-6.

1997

Dodgeland’s prep football team racked up 346 yards of total offense while limiting Hustisford to only 41 in a 34-0 rout of the rival Falcons. The Trojans marched 68 yards on 10 plays and scored on 1-yard touchdown run by Trevor Kreitzman to open the scoring in the first quarter and they never looked back.