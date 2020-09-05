TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Berg, Rosado boost Beaver Dam football team to early lead in Week 2 rout of Oconomowoc in 2014; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2015, quarterback Matt Berg’s 1-yard touchdown run followed by Carmelo Rosado’s 60-yard interception return for a TD gave the Beaver Dam prep football team a 14-0 first-quarter lead in what ended up being a 35-0 rout of Oconomowoc.
2003
An even start-to-finish showing by Cambria-Friesland carried the Hilltoppers prep football team to a 27-21 win over Dodgeland. The Toppers scored in every quarter and survived a frenetic finish as Ryan Jones barely moved the chains on a 4th-and-5 run to eventually run out the clock. Dodgeland scored 14 fourth-quarter points, the last TD making it 27-21, and managed to stay within striking distance thanks to big plays as all three of the Trojans’ TDs were of 27 yards or more, including an 80-yard kickoff return by Bill Niemuth in the second quarter that cut Dodgeland’s deficit to 13-6.
1997
Dodgeland’s prep football team racked up 346 yards of total offense while limiting Hustisford to only 41 in a 34-0 rout of the rival Falcons. The Trojans marched 68 yards on 10 plays and scored on 1-yard touchdown run by Trevor Kreitzman to open the scoring in the first quarter and they never looked back.
Also in Week 2 action from the area: Horicon’s Nick Murphy tipped away a two-point conversion pass with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining to preserve a 13-12 lead, and the Marshmen held on to win by that same score. Murphy also scored what ended up being the game-winning TD on a 44-yard pass from Ryan Borchardt with 2:21 gone by in the second quarter. And a pair of Dual County Conference teams notched shutout victories, as Randolph got three rushing TDs from Ryan Alvin in a 24-0 non-conference win over Wild Rose while David Posthuma rushed for a pair of second-half TDs and a two-point conversion to account for all of Cambria-Friesland’s scoring after halftime in a 20-0 win over rival Pardeeville.
1995
The Baltimore Orioles’ Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 2,130th consecutive game, tying Lou Gehrig’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. He broke the record the next day. The Orioles will celebrate the 25th anniversary of him breaking the record with a ceremony prior to their game against the New York Yankees this Sunday at Camden Yards in Baltimore and then also will honor him throughout the game.
1991
Jenny Anderson claimed medalist honors in the girls 4,000-meter race to help pace the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team to the championship at the annual Dodge County Invite.
