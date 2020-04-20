TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Big day for Beaver Dam track and field athlete Brandon Burnett at Dodge County Invite; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2002, Brandon Burnett set meet records in the boys 1,600 meters (4 minutes, 27.11 seconds) and 3,200 meters (10:08.3) en route to being named Boys Most Outstanding Athlete at the annual Dodge County Invitational, leading the Beaver Dam boys track and field team to the title by 8 points over runner-up Mayville. Columbus’ Emily Raymond broke the meet record in the 400-meter dash (1:01.87) and also won the 100-meter dash (12.69 seconds) and was named as the Girls Most Outstanding Athlete, helping the Cardinals to second place behind champion Hartford.
2004
Kelly Hopfinger scored 2 minutes, 24 seconds in to give the Hustisford girls soccer team a 1-0 lead over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs and then made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute. Husty won 3-0.
1999
Melissa Benter threw her second perfect game in four outings to lead the Mayville softball team to a 6-0 win over Lomira. Amanda Brummond was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Cardinals.
1998
Sophomore Kyle Young hit a pair of grand slams in the Horicon baseball team’s 23-11 win over Wayland. ... Joe Schultz and Tyler Selk combined for 11 RBIs in the Randolph baseball team’s 15-9 win over Pardeville. Schultz had two homers and six RBIs while Selk had a homer and five driven in.
1996
Waupun’s Cory Buchholz had a goal and an assist in Team Wisconsin’s 3-0 win over Team Philadelphia to advance to the semifinals of the Chicago Showcase, a national high school all-star tournament. Team Wisconsin lost to Team Michigan 4-3 in four overtimes the next day. T
1995
Senior Cara Youngbeck struck out 13 of the 16 batters she faced while throwing a no-hitter to lead the Mayville softball team to an 11-0 win over Lomira in five innings. She walked one to spoil the perfect game.
1994
Andy Huss had a two-run single before Nata Zuazua scored what ended up being the game-winning run in a rundown to cap off a six-run fourth inning for the Wayland baseball team in the Big Red’s 8-7 victory over Randolph.
1993
The San Francisco 49ers traded Joe Montana to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 18th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
1991
Angie Wolf had six hits — three apiece in games one and two — as the Columbus softball team swept a doubleheader over Mount Horeb with 11-0 and 27-1 victories. The Cardinals baseball team also swept a doubleheader over the Vikings, with Dan Kessenich striking out 12 batters in an 4-0 game one victory and the Cards’ bats battering their way to a 17-2 win in game two.
1990
Seattle Mariners pitcher Brian Holman had a perfect game broken up with two outs in the ninth innining when Oakland Athletics’ pinch hitter Ken Phelps blasted a no-doubt homer to right field.
1988
The Baltimore Orioles set a Major League Baseball record for worst start to the year at 0-14. They would drop to 0-21 before finally winning.
1986
Michael Jordan scored 63 points in the Chicago Bulls 135-131 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of a best-of-five series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics swept the Bulls.
1982
The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 to become the first team in MLB history to win its first 12 games of the year. They won 4-3 over the Reds the next day as well before losing 2-1 on April 22. The Milwaukee Brewers matched the Braves 13-game season-opening winning streak in 1987, first going 12-0 on the memorable 6-4 walkoff win over the Texas Rangers on Easter Sunday, April 19, then 13-0 with a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, also on this date. They dropped to 13-1 with a 7-1 loss to the White Sox on April 21.
1967
New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, who two years later won 25 games and the National League Cy Young Award leading the Miracle Mets to the World Series title, notched his first career victory in a 6-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. 1958The Montreal Canadiens won their third straight Stanley Cup, beating the Boston Bruins 5-3 for a 4-2 series victory. The Canadiens would win again in 1959 and 1960 and their five straight titles remain the longest streak in NHL history. One of the league’s “Original Six,” Montreal also has the most Stanley Cups with 24.
1939
Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams got his first career hit, a double off of Yankees pitcher Red Ruffing in the Boston Red Sox 2-0 loss. Williams, who missed three seasons from 1943-45 while serving in World War II, was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the contest en route to a career that saw him finish with 2,654 hits and a .344 batting average.1916
Wrigley Field, known then as Weeghman Park, opened with the Chicago Cubs winning 7-6 over the Cincinnati Reds. The stadium was also known as Cubs Park from 1920-26 before officially becoming Wrigley Field.
1912
Fenway Park opened for business as the Boston Red Sox won 7-6 on Opening Day over the New York Highlanders, who a year later changed their name to the Yankees. On the same day, Tiger Stadium (known then as Navin Field and from 1938-1960 as Briggs Stadium) opened as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians, 6-5. Tiger Stadium, which saw its last Tigers game on Sept. 27, 1999, before the team moved into the brand new Comerica Park the next year, also was the home of the Detroit Lions from 1938-74.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!