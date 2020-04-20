TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Big day for Beaver Dam track and field athlete Brandon Burnett at Dodge County Invite; etc.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 to become the first team in MLB history to win its first 12 games of the year. They won 4-3 over the Reds the next day as well before losing 2-1 on April 22. The Milwaukee Brewers matched the Braves 13-game season-opening winning streak in 1987, first going 12-0 on the memorable 6-4 walkoff win over the Texas Rangers on Easter Sunday, April 19, then 13-0 with a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, also on this date. They dropped to 13-1 with a 7-1 loss to the White Sox on April 21.