TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Big day for Waupun's Standke in 2001; Holmgren issues plea to Reggie in 1993

2016
Jonathan Tsipis, who has since recruited Beaver Dam 2019 graduate Tara Stauffacher and 2017 graduate Kara Crowlely to the University of Wisconsin, was introduced as the Badgers new women’s basketball coach.
2014
In his first game following a PED suspension for the final 65 games of 2013, Ryan Braun went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the Brewers’ 2-0 Opening Day win over the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park.
2004
University of Wisconsin football coach Barry Alvarez took over as the school’s athletic director following the March 30 retirement of Pat Richter, who hired Alvarez in 1990 in a move that four seasons later produced the Badgers’ first Rose Bowl berth since 1963.
2003
Allyce Jung spun a four-inning no-hitter as the Randolph softball team throttled Oshkosh Valley Christian 19-2. The game ended early because of the mercy rule.
2001
Current Waupun head coach Derrick Standke had a double in the Warriors’ baseball team’s 5-1 game one win and went 4-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs in a 16-0 game-two victory, helping his squad to a doubleheader sweep of Portage. ... Eventual Division 2 state runner-up Horicon won 5-1 over West Bend West, with Brooke Schliewe going six no-hit innings before allowing an infield single to lead off the seventh.
2000
Tammy Backhaus’ fifth-inning two-run single was the game-winning hit in defending Division 2 state champion Mayville’s 3-2 win over West Bend West. Andrea Leystra worked all seven innings in the cirlcle, allowing only one earned run while scattering six hits, not issuing a walk and striking out 13 to get the victory.
1998
The Milwaukee Brewers, playing in their first game as a member of the National League after the franchise was in the American League from 1970-97, lost on Opening Day to the Atlanta Braves, 2-1.
1997
Arizona defeated Kentucky 84-79 in the NCAA Division I national championship game, giving head coach Lute Olson his first title in 41 years as coach. His previous major college gig was at Iowa from 1974-83 and he coached Arizona from 1983-2008.
1995
Dick Bennett, who led Wisconsin-Green Bay to NCAA Division I tournament appearances in 1991, 1994 (the 12th-seeded Phoenix upset Jason Kidd and No. 5 seed California 61-57 in the first round that year and almost upset No. 4 seed Syracuse in a 64-59 second-round loss) and 1995 was named as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
1994
Packers’ president Bob Harlan gave general manager Ron Wolf a 5-year extension, lasting through 1999, after Wolf led Green Bay to the playoffs the previous season for the first time since the strike-shortened 1982 season. It was Green Bay’s first playoff appearance in a non-strike shortened season since 1972.
1993
Packers head coach Mike Holmgren revealed in a press conference that two days earlier he left a message for free agent Reggie White. “I said, ‘Reggie, this is God, go to Green Bay’” Holmgren is quoted as saying at the press conference. White did indeed “Go to Green Bay,” signing with the Packers on April 6. ... The NBA suspended Orlando Magic rookie Shaquille O’Neal one game for punching Detroit’s Alvin Robertson in a game the night before.
1991
Tennessee defeated Viginia 60-55 to win the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, giving the Volunteers their third title in five years. It was also the first overtime game in the 10-year existence of the women’s tourney. ... Northern Michigan defeated Boston University 8-7 in triple overtime at the Saint Paul (Minn.) Civic Center to win the NCAA Division I men’s hockey championship. It remains the Wildcats’ only such title. Members of the roster from Wisconsin included forward Dave Huettl from Fond du Lac, Joe Frederick of Madison and Dan Ruoho of Madison.
1970
Milwaukee became the new home of the Seattle Pilots after Federal bankruptcy court ruled that a $10.8 million offer from Milwaukee Brewers was the winning bid to purchase the franchise. The announcement ended a four-year absence of major league baseball in Milwaukee after the Braves left for Atlanta.
