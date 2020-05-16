TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Big days for BD baseball, BD track's Heinzen and Waupun baseball in 2017

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2017, Luke Livingston’s suicide squeeze brought in Connor Cullen in the fifth inning and gave the Beaver Dam baseball team a two-run lead and an eventual 4-3 Little Ten Conference victory over Watertown. The win raised the Golden Beavers’ winning streak to six games. Cullen’s two-run triple came before Livingston’s squeeze play to give the Beavers a 3-2 lead. Livingston was also credited with the win, pitching six innings with six strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk. … Beaver Dam’s Klahryssa Heinzen reached 36 feet, 11 inches in the triple jump to not only win the event at the Little Ten Outdoor Championships, but it also shattered the school record she previously set at 36-2 the previous year at sectionals. Heinzen also finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 15.76 seconds. Her teammate Jada Donaldson finished third in the 400 with a time of :59.62, which also broke a school record. … The Waupun baseball team earned a share of the East Central Conference title with a dominating 21-10 victory over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. The Warriors had a little help when Campbellsport lost to Ripon 13-4 on the same day. Drew Behling went 5-for-6 with a home run. Brenden Bille got the win, pitching three innings with two strikeouts.