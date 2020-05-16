TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Big days for BD baseball, BD track's Heinzen and Waupun baseball in 2017

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2017, Luke Livingston’s suicide squeeze brought in Connor Cullen in the fifth inning and gave the Beaver Dam baseball team a two-run lead and an eventual 4-3 Little Ten Conference victory over Watertown. The win raised the Golden Beavers’ winning streak to six games. Cullen’s two-run triple came before Livingston’s squeeze play to give the Beavers a 3-2 lead. Livingston was also credited with the win, pitching six innings with six strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk. … Beaver Dam’s Klahryssa Heinzen reached 36 feet, 11 inches in the triple jump to not only win the event at the Little Ten Outdoor Championships, but it also shattered the school record she previously set at 36-2 the previous year at sectionals. Heinzen also finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 15.76 seconds. Her teammate Jada Donaldson finished third in the 400 with a time of :59.62, which also broke a school record. … The Waupun baseball team earned a share of the East Central Conference title with a dominating 21-10 victory over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. The Warriors had a little help when Campbellsport lost to Ripon 13-4 on the same day. Drew Behling went 5-for-6 with a home run. Brenden Bille got the win, pitching three innings with two strikeouts.
2019
Maya Vande Brink’s two-run double in the fifth inning helped the Markesan softball team to eventually take down Princeton Green/Lake 7-2 and win the Hornets’ first Trailways West Conference title since 2003. It was Vande Brink’s only hit in four attempts and it gave the Hornets a 3-2 lead with two outs in the fifth. Both teams entered the game tied at 10-3 in league play after the Hornets swpet Randolph in a doubleheader and the Tigersharks lost twice to Montello earlier in the week. The Hornets scored four runs in the sixth inning, which was highlighted by Gracie Mast’s two-run single. Pitcher Abby Gilbertson went the distance and had six strikeouts.
2016
Mayville’s Amy Chen finished first in the 100-meter dash (12.54 seconds), 200 (26.41) and was part of the 4x100 relay team, along with Brianna Huizenga, Hannah Nothem and Courtney Poellet, who took second at 53.97 to help the Cardinals girls track team finish first at the Flyway Conference Championships with 195 points, which was 81 points better than second-place finisher Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Taylor Mangan also took first in the 400 at 1:02 and pole vault with a jump of 7 feet. Mangan, Huizenga, Caitlin Falk, Nadyith Hohmann won the 4x400 relay at 4:17. Cecily Hurtienne won the 3,200 meters at 12:48.68 and Falk won the 300 hurdles at 49.06. Falk, Huizenga, Nothem and Poellet also won the 4x200 relay at 1:52.8.
2004
Pitcher Ben Sheets set a Milwaukee Brewers team record when he struck out 18 batters in a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. This was eight more strikeouts than his previous total when he pitched against the Houston Astros on April 10, 2004 and on May 5, 2004 against Cincinnati. Moose Haas’ 14 strikeouts against the New York Yankees on April 12, 1978 was the previous franchise record. Sheets’ strikeout total was two short of the Major League record of 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game.
2003
Even though the Horicon boys golf team won the final ECFC Rivers mini golf meet in Mayville with a 168, it was the Cards who won the league title by finishing second — just two strokes back — after winning the previous six conference mini meets. This was the Marshmen’s first mini meet victory in the previous three years. Mayville’s Jeremy Roskopf led with Cards by shooting a 40, while Aaron Borst and Jason Tighe both were three strokes behind him at 43. Horicon’s Luke Riehbrandt finished in a three-way tie for the medalist honors with a 39. He was joined by Central Wisconsin Christian’s Ben Butehn and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs’ Zach Zangl, who also finished with 39s. Horicon’s Roddy Dukes and AJ Fausett both finished with a 42. Horicon’s Micah Kiesow finished with a 45.
2001
Beaver Dam softball coach Jerry Lauff went into his hometown of Sheboygan and watched as his daughters performed well enough to help the Golden Beavers blank Sheboygan North, 9-0 in a non-conference game. Katie Lauff pitched a four-hitter while striking out 12 batters and the other daughter, Kristin, went 3-for-5 at the plate. Bethany Neumann also had two triples as she went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Trish Kelm and Kelly Hupf had two hits and two RBIs for the Beavers.
1997
Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas set Wisconsin’s best throw in the shot put at the Monona Grove Invite, which hosted 33 teams and a plethora of top talent. His throw of 63 feet, 4 inches beat out Racine Park’s Kevin Berry’s 61-5. Douglas also won the discus event with a throw of 178-4, which propelled him to earn Outstanding Field Even Athlete of the Meet. Beaver Dam finished 10th overall with 20 points and had many personal bests on the day. Tom Nies was one of them as he took seventh in 3,200 meters with a personal record of 9:59.46. The other personal bests included Tim Eilbes in 100 meters (:11.9), Chad Olsen in the 400 (:55.6), Eric Northwood in the 300 hurdles (:42.38), Dominic Muller in the 800 (2:10.6) and Adam Seifert in the 1,600 (4:50.77).
