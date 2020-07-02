TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bilke, Fakes, Gorr cap 5-run 7th inning rally in Beaver Dam legion team's 5-4 win over Hustisford in 1996

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this day in 1996, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to notch a 5-4 walkoff win over Hustisford. Austin Bilke scored the tying run when the catcher’s throw back to the mound got away from the pitcher and Jake Fakes drove in Jon Gorr with an RBI single for the game-winning hit. Gorr was 2-for-4 with two RBis in the contest while Fakes went the distance on the mound for the victory, scattering nine hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four.

2004

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team put up a seven-spot in the fifth inning to erase a 7-4 deficit and beat Rothschild/Schofield/Weston 11-7 in a game at the annual Stevens Point Firecracker Classic. Beaver Dam, ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the state, had suffered its first two losses of the year the day prior but improved to 10-2 on the summer with the comeback victory. Brock Linde was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Brett Meggers was 2-for-2 with a two-run triple in the fourth that tied the game at 4 before R/S/W scored three in the top of the fifth.

2002