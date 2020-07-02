TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bilke, Fakes, Gorr cap 5-run 7th inning rally in Beaver Dam legion team's 5-4 win over Hustisford in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this day in 1996, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to notch a 5-4 walkoff win over Hustisford. Austin Bilke scored the tying run when the catcher’s throw back to the mound got away from the pitcher and Jake Fakes drove in Jon Gorr with an RBI single for the game-winning hit. Gorr was 2-for-4 with two RBis in the contest while Fakes went the distance on the mound for the victory, scattering nine hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four.
2004
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team put up a seven-spot in the fifth inning to erase a 7-4 deficit and beat Rothschild/Schofield/Weston 11-7 in a game at the annual Stevens Point Firecracker Classic. Beaver Dam, ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the state, had suffered its first two losses of the year the day prior but improved to 10-2 on the summer with the comeback victory. Brock Linde was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Brett Meggers was 2-for-2 with a two-run triple in the fourth that tied the game at 4 before R/S/W scored three in the top of the fifth.
2002
During the height of the steroid era, Cleveland Indians right fielder Matt Lawton led off the day’s action in Major League Baseball with a leadoff homer against the New York Yankees’ Roger Clemons, and Jim Thome tacked on a homer later in the inning for Nos. 1 and 2 of a record 62 homers hit that day in baseball. Eric Karros’ blast during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks was No. 62. And oddly enough, Barry Bonds, who a year earlier set the single-season record with 73 homers and who would hit 46 in 2002 en route to winning the NL MVP award, hit none of the 10 that left the yard during the San Francisco Giants’ 18-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. Other statistical nuggets from the day include: Only one of the 16 games that day, between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, did not feature a homer; there were a record-tying 12 homers hit in a game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox; and eight players hit at least two homers, tying a record set on May 19, 1999. The next most homers in a single day is 59 set on May 24, 2019. The record prior to this date in 2002 was 57 set on April 7, 2000.
2000
Charlie Hayes’ two-run double capped a three-run eighth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers as they rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the rubber match of the three-game series.
1995
Dale Jarrett led the final 78 of 250 laps to win the Busch Grand National Series’ Sears Auto Centers 250 at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.
1991
San Diego Padres catcher Benito Santiago threw his helmet in frustration after grounding out and it inadvertently got manager Greg Riddoch in the head, knocking the skipper out and sending him to the clubhouse. Bench coach Jim Snyder took over managerial duties in the Padres’ 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
1988
Germany’s Steffi Graf beat Martini Navratilova 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to win the Wimbledon title. It was the third leg of her winning the Golden Slam (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Olympic Gold Medal all in the same year). She is the only tennis player to ever accomplish the feat.
1986
Boston Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemons suffered his first loss of the year, falling 4-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays. He dropped to 14-1, coming up one win short of the AL record for consecutive wins to start a year.
1977
Sweden’s Bjorn Borg beat American Jimmie Connors 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 for the second of his five consecutive Wimbledon titles.
1966
Billie Jean King defeated Brazilian Maria Bueno 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the Wimbledon championship, the first of her 12 Grand Slam titles.
1963
Willie Mays delivered the decisive blow in an all-time classic pitching match-up between Juan Marichal and Warren Spahn, homering off of Spahn in the 16th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Braves at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Both pitchers went the distance, allowing a combined 17 hits and only five walks in 31⅓ innings.
1950
Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller got his 200th career win in a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
