TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bilke pitches, swats Beaver Dam baseball team to tightrope win over Oconomowoc in 1997; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, with the bases loaded, one out and in the hole three balls and no strikes against Oconomowoc’s No. 9 batter in the second inning, Austin Bilke dug deep and followed with three straight strikes. He also struck out the preceding batter with the bases loaded and got the final out on strikes as well, preserving a scoreless tie to allow the Beaver Dam baseball team to ultimately win 1-0 in a match-up of the two co-defending champions in the Little Ten Conference. Bilke went the distance, striking out 12 while walking just one in a complete-game four-hitter. Jeremy Ames led off the fifth with a single, advanced to third on Ryan Gibbs’ single to right center field and then scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly to left by Bilke — who also snuffed out a scoring threat by Cooney in the top half of the fourth when Ben Welnak led off the frame with a double.
2016
Tori Estrada blasted two homers to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 6-0 win over Stoughton. Madison Jansen was the winner in the circle, allowing only four hits and a walk while striking out seven. She held the top four hitters in Stoughton’s order to 1-for-12 at the plate.
2009
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo struck out a career-high 11 batters, and was responsible for the game’s only run when he homered in the seventh inning in a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. Gallardo gave up just two hits in eight innings of work. The win was Milwaukee’s 15th in a row over the Pirtates.
2006
Picking fourth overall, following a 4-12 season, the Green Bay Packers select Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk in the NFL Draft. The Packers also traded wide receiver Javon Walker to the Denver Broncos for a second round pick.
2001
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Geoff Jenkins homered twice in a 10-0 win over the Montreal Expos, tying a major league record for most homers in back-to-back games after he belted three roundtrippers the day before. He was the 22nd player to hit five in two games and the first to do so in the National League since Barry Larkin accomplished the feat in 1991.
1994
It was a good day for Mayville, as the boys golf team won a 17-team invite at Camelot Golf Club in Lomira and the softball team battered Rosendale Laconia 20-2. Cory Cheesebro led the golf team with 9-over-par 81 to take medalist honors while the softball team got at least two hits or an RBI from everyone in the lineup while remaining perfect on the year at 9-0 overall and 8-0 in Flyway Conference play. Emily Keup led the charge with a triple and five RBIs, while Cara Youngbeck had four RBIs.
1992
Chris Hoffman carded a 2-over-par 37 to claim medalist honors as the Beaver Dam boys golf team took first place during an eight-team Little Ten Conference meet at Lac La Belle Country Club in Oconomowoc.
1991
Jodi Butzlaff won the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the long jump and took second in the triple jump to assist the Mayville girls track and field team in taking second at the Marshland Invite her squad hosted.
1988
The Baltimore Orioles won 9-0 over the Chicago White Sox for their first victory of the season after 21 straight losses.
1986
Roger Clemons struck out a record 20 batters in the Boston Red Sox 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Steve Carlton held the previous record with 19.
1980
The Detroit Lions selected Oklahoma running back Billy Sims with the No. 1 overall draft pick. He was the Rookie of the Year and his career was off to a very promising start before he blew out his knee midway through the 1984 season and he was never able to recover, ultimately retiring in 1986.
1970
Andre Agassi was born in Las Vegas.
1965
Reggie Miller was born in Riverside, Calif.
1951
Dale Earnhardt was born in Kannopolis, N.C.
