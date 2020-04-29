TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bilke pitches, swats Beaver Dam baseball team to tightrope win over Oconomowoc in 1997; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT





On this date in 1997, with the bases loaded, one out and in the hole three balls and no strikes against Oconomowoc’s No. 9 batter in the second inning, Austin Bilke dug deep and followed with three straight strikes. He also struck out the preceding batter with the bases loaded and got the final out on strikes as well, preserving a scoreless tie to allow the Beaver Dam baseball team to ultimately win 1-0 in a match-up of the two co-defending champions in the Little Ten Conference. Bilke went the distance, striking out 12 while walking just one in a complete-game four-hitter. Jeremy Ames led off the fifth with a single, advanced to third on Ryan Gibbs’ single to right center field and then scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly to left by Bilke — who also snuffed out a scoring threat by Cooney in the top half of the fourth when Ben Welnak led off the frame with a double.