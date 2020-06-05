TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bille, Bronkhorst lead Waupun to back-to-back state tournaments in 2018

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2018, Waupun pitchers Brenden Bille and Caden Bronkhorst led the Warriors to a Division 2 state tournament bid with dominant performances at the D2 sectional tournament in Ripon. In the first game of the day against East Central Conference rival and host Ripon, Bille struck out 14 Tigers and gave up just three hits in a 2-0 victory. Bronkhorst followed that performance with a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the championship game. Bronkhorst struck out nine Crusaders, and had the game-winning RBI when the bases were loaded and he was hit by a pitch in the third inning.
2015
Wayland’s Alex Idonije, who had finished fourth in the Division 3 triple jump at the state meet the previous season, won the event with a leap of 44 feet, 6.5 inches at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. Idonije was just one inch from tying his personal best in the triple jump. Fall River’s Hunter Lee tied his personal best of 14 feet in the pole vault, which was good enough to earn second place. Fall River’s Alyssa Klecker finished fourth in the prelims of the D3 girls 400-meter dash with a time of 47.02 seconds to earn a spot in the next day’s finals. Mayville’s Amy Chen qualified for the D2 100-meter dash finals by finishing fifth with a time of 12.75 seconds. She also helped the Cardinals 800 relay team — that included Taylor Mangan, Cassie Strook and Brianna Huizenga — finish eighth at 1:46.82 and qualify for the finals. Columbus’ Emma Severson finished ninth in the D2 long jump at 16-8 to qualify for the finals and advanced to the finals in the 100 dash (10th, :15.96) and 300 hurdles (ninth, :46.10). Waupun’s Adrian Harmsen finished 10th in the D2 200 at 22.38 and was seventh in the D2 400 at 49.84 to qualify for the finals. Mayville’s Brandon Poellot qualified for the D2 100 dash finals by finishing at 11.18 for 10th place in the prelims.
2003
Beaver Dam’s No. 1 singles player Adam Drews defeated Brookfield Central’s Jake Bauwens, 6-2, 6-4, in the first round of the Division 1 State Tennis Meet, held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Drews won the first set with his serve, which he said was “huge.” He had four aces in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead. Bauwens took a 3-1 lead in the second set, but four unforced errors allowed Drews to make a comeback and eventually a 5-4 lead.
2002
Horicon’s Brooke Schliewe threw the fifth no-hitter in state softball tournament history, as she struck out a tourney-record 19 batters in a 6-0 victory over Wausaukee in a Division 3 state semifinal game. The Marshladies were slotted to play Beloit Turner the next day after it defeated Prescott 14-2 in five innings in the other semifinal. Schliewe also had three doubles for the Marshladies, who finished with nine hits as a team. Horicon also tied a state tournament record with seven stolen bases.
1999
Columbus’s Amanda Weihert won both the 100-meter high hurdles (15.73) and the 300-meter low hurdles (45:15) during the 1999 Division 2 State track and field championships, in La Crosse. Weihert was just a half of a second faster than second-place finisher Amy Schulz in the 100 hurdles. She was two-tenths of a seconds faster than Mosinee’s Amanda Nechuta in the 300 hurdles.
1993
Columbus’ Jen Carr won both the 400 and 200 meter dashes, as well as helped the 1,600 meter relay team take third place at the Division 2 state track and field meet. Carr broke her own school record in the 400 with a time of 57.02, which was 2 seconds faster than second-place finisher Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Danielle Docken at 59.37. Carr finished the 200 at 26 seconds even and was 0.42 seconds faster than second-place finisher Kati Sorensen of Clinton. The relay team finished at 4:04.73, just behind runner-up East Troy at 4:04.48. Waupun’s Dave Heebner won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.99.
