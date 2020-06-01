TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bob Lang, Nina Schneider boost Beaver Dam baseball, softball teams to state in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, Bob Lang hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off 7-6 win over Oconomowoc in the sectional semifinals, and then belted a two-run blast in the finals to give the Beaver Dam baseball team a 3-2 sixth inning lead over Oshkosh West that would ultimately turn into a 9-2 victory and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Todd Stranton followed Lang’s homer with a homer of his own to make it 4-2 before Pete Bork doubled and scored on Shawn Zamzow’s RBI single. The Golden Beavers tacked on four more in the seventh to salt away the victory. Not to be outdone, the Beaver Dam softball team and pitcher Nina Schneider worked out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the sixth inning of the sectional finals to preserve a 5-4 lead over Neenah, and the Golden Beavers held on by that same margin to also move on to state. Schneider issued a pair of walks and struck out five in the eight-hit victory, and she also got the win earlier in the day in Beaver Dam’s 14-2 victory over Port Washington, allowing only a pair of hits while striking out eight and walking one. Robin Schumacher was 3-for-4 with a homer to lead the Golden Beavers at the plate in that one.