TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bob Lang, Nina Schneider boost Beaver Dam baseball, softball teams to state in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, Bob Lang hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off 7-6 win over Oconomowoc in the sectional semifinals, and then belted a two-run blast in the finals to give the Beaver Dam baseball team a 3-2 sixth inning lead over Oshkosh West that would ultimately turn into a 9-2 victory and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Todd Stranton followed Lang’s homer with a homer of his own to make it 4-2 before Pete Bork doubled and scored on Shawn Zamzow’s RBI single. The Golden Beavers tacked on four more in the seventh to salt away the victory. Not to be outdone, the Beaver Dam softball team and pitcher Nina Schneider worked out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the sixth inning of the sectional finals to preserve a 5-4 lead over Neenah, and the Golden Beavers held on by that same margin to also move on to state. Schneider issued a pair of walks and struck out five in the eight-hit victory, and she also got the win earlier in the day in Beaver Dam’s 14-2 victory over Port Washington, allowing only a pair of hits while striking out eight and walking one. Robin Schumacher was 3-for-4 with a homer to lead the Golden Beavers at the plate in that one.
2015
Mike Fiers and four relievers combined on an 8-hitter in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 1-0 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, making it 18 straight scoreless innings put up by the Brewers pitching staff. They held the Diamondbacks scoreless over the final nine innings of a 7-6, 17-inning victory the day before.
2004
Katie Lauff pitched 30 scoreless innings, striking out 38 batters while issuing six walks and allowing seven hits to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 1-0 win over Sun Prairie in 16 innings in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 1-0 win over La Crosse Logan in 14 innings to send the Golden Beavers on to state. She threw an even 400 pitches on the day. She had the RBI hit in the top of the 16th against Sun Prairie, a two-out bunt that plated Jackie Sirota. And it was Sirota who came through in the top of the 14th against Logan, belting an RBI triple for the game’s winning run.
2003
According to sources, the Detroit Pistons agreed to a deal with Larry Brown for Brown to be the team’s new head coach. He produced immediate results, leading the Pistons to the NBA championship in his first season at the helm.
2001
Beaver Dam’s Melissa Woltman, Stacy Otto, Emily Piette and Stephanie Wendt teamed up to break the school record in the 400-meter relay during girls Division 1 prelims at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships. They qualified for the next day’s finals.
1999
Melissa Benter allowed only one run on eight hits over two games as the Mayville softball team won 8-0 over Union Grove in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and 7-1 over McFarland in the finals to make it to the state tournament for the second time in three years. The Cardinals would go on to win the state championship.
1996
Mayville’s Maria Krafpl won the girls Division 2 discus title at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse, and the Cardinals boys 1,600-meter relay team of Kory Stortz, Jason Leigl, Mike Kehrmeyer and anchor Kevin Klueger also took the top spot on the podium while running in a downpour, highlighting the Cardinals’ medal haul. Andy Basler, Leigl, T.J. Schraufnagel and Kleuger took third in the boys 400 relay, and Basler took fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 300 intermediate hurdles. On the girls side, Kelley Sabel, Beth Guse, Monica Drake and Mindy Miske broke their own school record in the 800 relay, taking second in 1 minute, 46.66 seconds. Other area medalists included Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Angie Syens (fourth in the girls D2 300 low hurdles) and Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas (third in the boys D1 shot put).
1995
The Houston Rockets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 100-95 to win the NBA Western Conference finals four games to two. Hakeem Olajuwon had 35.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the series for the Rockets, who went on to sweep the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals to repeat as champions.
1992
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who finished sixth in the NHL’s Wales Conference (now the Eastern Conference) in the regular season and were on the brink of elimination in round one of the playoffs trailing the Washington Capitals three games to one, beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 at Chicago Stadium for a series sweep in the Stanley Cup Final. It was the Penguins’ second straight title.
1991
Beaver Dam’s Amy Lindquist, Liz Lloyd, Tracy Bord and Heather Schneider took second in the girls Division 1 800-meter relay at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse. Their time of 1 minute, 45.64 seconds was a new school record, eclipsing the mark of 1:46.30 they turned in during prelims the day before. The old mark was set in 1984. In boys competition, Beaver Dam’s Pat Gorman took seventh in the mile — just missing the medal stand — but did so by breaking the old school record set in 1985 (Chuck Hendrix, 4:23.4) by clocking in at 4:22.83. Other medalists for Beaver Dam included Dale Schwoerer (sixth in the boys pole vault, 13 feet, 3 inches) and Diane Hoehne (third in the girls shot put, 40-3). Mayville’s Jodi Butzlaff took third in the girls Division 2 400-meter dash and triple jump.
1990
Suzy Favor, a 1986 Stevens Point Area High School graduate, won for a record eighth time at an NCAA track and field championships meet, taking the title in the women’s 800 meters at the outdoor championships at Duke University in Durham, N.C. The University of Wisconsin distance runner had previously won the outdoor 1,500 meters in 1987, ‘88 and ‘89, the indoor mile in ‘87, ‘88 and ‘90 and the indoor 3,000 meters in ‘90.
1979
The Seattle Supersonics beat the Washington Bullets 97-93 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., to win the NBA Finals four games to one. It was the city of Seattle’s first championship in a major professional sport.
1975
California Angels’ pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded a record-equaling fourth career no-hitter in the Angels’ 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
1939
The first night game in Major League Baseball history took place, with the Pittsburgh Pirates beating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 at Shribe Park in Philadelphia.
1925
The New York Yankees Lou Gehring appeared as a pinch hitter, starting his record string of 2,130 consecutive games played. It was a mark not surpassed until 70 years later, by the Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. on Sept. 8, 1995.
1918
The Chicago White Sox loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning but lost 5-4 to the New York Yankees, when Chick Gandil lined out to Frank Baker, who turned a game-ending triple play.
