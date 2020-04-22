TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bob Lang, Paul Scharfenberg boost Beaver Dam baseball team to win over Waupun in 1991; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1991, Bob Lang had a three-run homer and four RBIs and Paul Scharfenberg had a pair of hits and an RBI to lead the Beaver Dam baseball team to a 7-2 win over Waupun. The Golden Beavers scored six runs in the third inning
2003
Nate Daane struck out seven and walked three in a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Waupun baseball team to a 9-2 win over Beaver Dam. He was also 3-for-3 at the dish with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
1997
Brad Moldenhauer tossed a complete-game four-hitter, walking six and striking out eight in the Randolph baseball team’s 8-3 win over Cambria-Friesland. Moldenhauer’s RBI double during a seven-run fifth inning also ended up being the game-winning hit.
1996
The Beaver Dam baseball team mashed 17 hits en route to a 10-6 win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, improving to 5-0 on the year. Jon Gorr had a pair of doubles and Austin Bilke was 3-for-5 with three runs as the Golden Beavers top six hitters were a combined 13-for-22 with six RBIs.
1994
Colin Gassner’s two-run homer was the highlight of a seven-run second inning for the Mayville baseball team in the Cardinals’ 7-4 win over Horicon.
1993
The Beaver Dam baseball team sent 15 batters to the plate in an 11-run third inning en route to a 21-5 win over Hartford. Chad Eberle was 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the win. ... Craig Hull hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Waupun baseball team a 6-3 lead in the Warriors’ eventual 7-4 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. ... Chris Bosio, who came up in the Brewers organization and pitched for Milwaukee from 1986-92, walked two and struck out four while throwing a no-hitter for the Seattle Mariners in their 7-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at the Kingdome in Seattle.
1991
Ben Zieman was the first person in line to get an autograph from Milwaukee Brewers’ star Jim Gantner, who was in Beaver Dam for a promotional appearance at JC Penny’s. The Campbellsport High School graduate had 1,696 hits for the Brewers in a career that spanned from 1976-92.
1990
University of Illinois quarterback Jeff George was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, going to the Indianapolis Colts.
1981
Dodgers rookie pitcher Fernando Valenzuela twirls his third complete game shutout in four career starts. He started the year 8-0 with five shutouts and a 0.50 ERA, sparking “Fernandomania” at Dodger Stadium. The Mexican born pitcher drew large crowds of Latino fans and helped L.A. to the World Series title, winning in six games over the New York Yankees.
1970
New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver strikes out the final 10 San Diego Padres batters he faces, finishing the game with 19 Ks.
1959
The Chicago White Sox scored 11 runs in an inning on only one hit, using 10 walks and three errors instead for the big outburst. They beat the Kansas City Athletics, 20-6.
1914
Babe Ruth played in his first professional game, allowing six hits over 7 innings on the mound to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.
1876
First official National League baseball game was played, with the Boston Red Stockings defeating the Philadelphia Athletics 6-5 at the Jefferson Street Grounds in Philadelphia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!