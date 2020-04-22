TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bob Lang, Paul Scharfenberg boost Beaver Dam baseball team to win over Waupun in 1991; etc.

1993

The Beaver Dam baseball team sent 15 batters to the plate in an 11-run third inning en route to a 21-5 win over Hartford. Chad Eberle was 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the win. ... Craig Hull hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Waupun baseball team a 6-3 lead in the Warriors’ eventual 7-4 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. ... Chris Bosio, who came up in the Brewers organization and pitched for Milwaukee from 1986-92, walked two and struck out four while throwing a no-hitter for the Seattle Mariners in their 7-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at the Kingdome in Seattle.

1991

Ben Zieman was the first person in line to get an autograph from Milwaukee Brewers’ star Jim Gantner, who was in Beaver Dam for a promotional appearance at JC Penny’s. The Campbellsport High School graduate had 1,696 hits for the Brewers in a career that spanned from 1976-92.

1990

University of Illinois quarterback Jeff George was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, going to the Indianapolis Colts.

1981