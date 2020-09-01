TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Both Beaver Dam and Fall River football earn big conference wins in 2017

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2017, the Beaver Dam and Fall River prep football teams netted close conference victories. The Golden Beavers came out on top over Baraboo, 14-13, for a Badger North Conference win, while the Pirates edged past Oshkosh Lourdes, 24-20 in a Trailways Small Conference showdown. The Golden Beavers found themselves in a 13-0 hole midway through the second quarter, but a 1-yard touchdown run by Joel Riehbrandt made it 13-7 at the break.
Riehbrandt also hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kendric Jimenez with 3:54 left in the game, which gave the Beavers a 14-13 lead after Kyle Gable made the extra point. Jimenez threw for 177 yards on 12-of-18 passing, while Riehbrant had 23 rushing yards.
The Pirates had a 16-14 lead at halftime over the Knights after running back Davyn Braker had a 2-yard touchdown run 2 seconds into the second quarter and quarterback Luke Figol had an 8-yard scamper for a score with 4:34 left before halftime. Lourdes scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half, but Fall River receiver Parker Morton came to the rescue with a 5-yard touchdown reception with 1:28 to go to give the Pirates a 24-20 lead after a successful 2-point conversion. Braker ran for 124 yards while Figol threw for 80.
2018
The Beaver Dam prep cross country meet made a first-ever appearance at the Verona Invite and head coach Hans Gochenauer said the competition was fantastic. Beaver Dam’s Caden Ferron (7th, 17 minutes, 14.51 seconds) and Gavin Czarnecki (22nd, 17:36.41) did well.
As a team, the boys finished 15th with 388 points, Gochenaur said this was the first meet where all the boys ran together. Dakota Eggers (111th, 19:51.55), Peter Kremstreiter (119th, 19:58.89) and Luke Eberle (20:33.06) rounded out the scoring for Beaver Dam. The girls team finished seventh with 266 points, and was led by Angelinque Vega, who finished 39th at 21:50.05. Jada Donaldson finished 46th at 22:06.22 and Hanna Hallman took 54th at 22:17.52.
2016
Dodgeland’s Meygan Benzing won the Dodge County Invite girls 5K race in 19:32.8. It helped the Trojans girls team finish second behind Watertown Luther Prep, 44-69. Benzing’s teammate Jamie Huber finished second in 20:39.49. … The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team defeated West Bend West 5-2 with wins by Morgan Nelson in No. 1 singles, Alexa Brooks in No. 2 singles, Evie Chitko in No. 3 singles, Cassidy Trotter and Abby Kiesow in No. 1 doubles, and Olivia Zuhlke and Kristi Bird in No. 3 doubles.
2000
Randolph quarterback Bruce Waterworth ran for two touchdowns and threw a couple in the first half to help the Rockets defeat Oshkosh Valley Christian 34-6.
The Rockets took a 28-0 halftime lead after Waterworth ran for touchdowns of 3 and 16 yards in the quarter. He then connected with Troy Van Beek on a 41-yard pass and Ethan Tonn on a 28 yard pass in the second quarter. Tonn ran for 88 yards while Waterworth threw for 96 yards.
1995
The Beaver Dam and Waupun football squads were all knotted up at 8 after one quarter of play, but Beaver Dam running back Jim Westover had other ideas in a 21-16 victory. He gave Beaver Dam a 15-8 second-quarter lead with a 55-yard touchdown run. Waupun gained a 16-15 lead off a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Te Beest to Ryan Mueller in the third quarter.
Westover had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth to regain the Beaver Dam lead at 21-16 after a failed two-point conversion.
Te Beest threw for 161 yards while Mueller caught eight passes for 161 yards. Westover caught two passes for 12 yards and ran for 97 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!