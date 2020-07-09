TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brad Franke's solo homer starts Beaver Dam legion toward 5-1 win over Watertown in 1991; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this day in 1991, Brad Franke’s solo homer to lead off the second inning sparked a three-run frame for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team and BD would go on to defeat Watertown 5-1 in a game that was called after six innings because of darkness.
2016
Derek Jeter, famous for his bachelor lifestyle, albeit not scandalous, married fashion model Hannah Davis.
2003
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Randall Simon hit a 19-year-old woman who was wearing an Italian sausage costume while running in the sausage race during the Pirates-Brewers game at Miller Park with his baseball bat, causing her and another sausage racer to fall to the ground. Both racers were later treated for scraped knees and Simon was cited for disorderly conduct and fined $432. Simon apologized and gave the two team employees that he sent tumbling autographed bats, and explained that he was just trying to have fun with the mascots and meant no harm. Before the game, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins was named to the NL All-Star roster for the first time in his career after receiving the most online votes from fans for the final roster spot. Jenkins was batting .285 with 20 homers and 68 RBIs when the voting results were announced.
2002
Major League Baseball’s 73rd All-Star Game at Miller Park ended in a 7-7 tie after 11 innings after both teams ran out of available pitchers. It was the third time the game was played in Milwaukee and the first time since 1975. One of the more memorable plays from the game saw Torii Hunter make a leaping catch to rob Barry Bonds of a home run in the first inning. Richie Sexson and Jose Hernandez represented the hometown Brewers in the game, going hitless in a combined four at-bats. The tie also led to commissioner Bud Selig awarding home field advantage in the World Series to the All-Star Game’s winning league, a procedure that lasted from 2003 to 2016.
2000
Tyler Houston slugged three home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park. All three homers for Houston were two-run shots, tying his career-high of six RBIs.
1994
Chad Voelker went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and Jon Gorr tossed a complete-game four-hitter with a walk and eight strikeouts in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 11-0 win over Kimberly at a tournament being hosted by Kimberly. Earlier in the day, Voelker tossed a complete-game one-hitter with a walk and 13 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Kaukauna. Cory Franke scored on a wild pitch in the second inning for what turned out to be the winning run.
1991
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Paul Molitor became the first player in the history of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be awarded first base as a result of catcher’s interference in his American League’s 4-2 win over the NL.
1968
Wilt Chamberlain became the first reigning NBA MVP to be traded, getting shipped from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Lakers.
1947
O.J. Simpson was born in San Francisco.
1932
The Washington Redskins NFL team was formed, although it was known as the Boston Braves at the time. They changed their name to the Redskins in 1933 and moved to Washington, D.C., in 1937.
1877
The first Wimbledon tournament began at the All England Club in London, marking the world’s first lawn tennis tournament. Only a men’s singles tournament was held at that time.
