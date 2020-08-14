TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Braun's big day at plate leads Brewers to victory in 2016

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2016, Ryan Braun hit two home runs, doubled once and had six RBIs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Braun’s double in the first inning drove in two runs. Then he had a three-run homer the next inning, and hit his 22nd homer of the season in the fourth. It was his fourth multi-homer game of the season and his 26th of his career. At the time, Braun was hitting .381 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games since the All-Star game.2015

Wily Peralta pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jean Segura scored from second base on a sacrifice fly after center fielder Odubel Herrera and right fielder Domonic Brown collided in the third inning. The story by the Associated Press said that according to STATS, it was the first time a player had scored from second that season on a sacrifice fly. He became the first Brewer to do so since Fernando Vina did it on Aug. 24, 1997. Francisco Rodriguez picked up his 27th save in as many tries despite giving up an RBI single to Chase Utley.

2014