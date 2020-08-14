TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Braun's big day at plate leads Brewers to victory in 2016

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2016, Ryan Braun hit two home runs, doubled once and had six RBIs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Braun’s double in the first inning drove in two runs. Then he had a three-run homer the next inning, and hit his 22nd homer of the season in the fourth. It was his fourth multi-homer game of the season and his 26th of his career. At the time, Braun was hitting .381 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games since the All-Star game.2015
Wily Peralta pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jean Segura scored from second base on a sacrifice fly after center fielder Odubel Herrera and right fielder Domonic Brown collided in the third inning. The story by the Associated Press said that according to STATS, it was the first time a player had scored from second that season on a sacrifice fly. He became the first Brewer to do so since Fernando Vina did it on Aug. 24, 1997. Francisco Rodriguez picked up his 27th save in as many tries despite giving up an RBI single to Chase Utley.
2014
Beaver Dam senior Abby Chase and sophomore Ashley Kulka both finished under 80 and in the top 10 of the Pius XI Invitational at Washington County. Coach Tim Chase said the Golden Beavers “never had two people in the 70s before. It’s a nice 1-2 combo.” Abby Chase tied for seventh with a 78 while Kulka was tied for ninth with a 79. As a team, Beaver Dam finished with a 420.
2001
The Beaver Dam girls tennis team scored 46 points to defeat Fort Atkinson (32), Madison LaFollette (14) and Oregon (4) to open the season at its home quadrangular. Beaver Dam won 20 of 21 matches. Beaver Dam beat both LaFollette and Oregon 7-0, and ended the day with a 6-1 victory over Fort.
1994
1992
The Beaver Dam 12-yard-old All-Stars youth baseball team suffered a 7-6 loss to Team Illinois in a double elimination Central Region Little League tournament. There were five lead changes and Beaver Dam had an up-and-down performance. Trailing 3-1 heading into the fourth inning, Beaver Dam’s Todd Deibert hit a 3-run homer to right-center field to take a 4-3 lead. Beaver Dam got two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead, thanks to a homer by Chris Kenzie. Illinois responded in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three to tie the game at 6. Illinois won the game in the sixth inning with a one-out, one-run base hit. Andy Schmidt pitched all six innings, allowing 10 hits, three walks and struck out nine.
