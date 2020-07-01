TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brian Hartl escapes jam after jam to lead Beaver Dam legion team to 4-0 win over Lomira/Theresa in 1999; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1999, Brian Hartl was effectively wild in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 4-0 win over Lomira/Theresa, walking six, striking out eight and allowing three hits. He worked out of several jams in the early going but retired eight of the last nine batters he faced, including the side in order in the top of the seventh to lock down the victory. He ended the game by striking out J.J. Raflik with a wicked curveball. Hartl stranded nine baserunners in the win, including six in scoring position. Tyler Brynes scored on an error for Beaver Dam’s first run of the game — and, it turns out, the winning run — in the third inning. Pat Garland’s two-run single was the highlight of a three-run third inning for Post 146, accounting for the rest of the offensive production.