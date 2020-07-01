TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brian Hartl escapes jam after jam to lead Beaver Dam legion team to 4-0 win over Lomira/Theresa in 1999; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1999, Brian Hartl was effectively wild in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 4-0 win over Lomira/Theresa, walking six, striking out eight and allowing three hits. He worked out of several jams in the early going but retired eight of the last nine batters he faced, including the side in order in the top of the seventh to lock down the victory. He ended the game by striking out J.J. Raflik with a wicked curveball. Hartl stranded nine baserunners in the win, including six in scoring position. Tyler Brynes scored on an error for Beaver Dam’s first run of the game — and, it turns out, the winning run — in the third inning. Pat Garland’s two-run single was the highlight of a three-run third inning for Post 146, accounting for the rest of the offensive production.
2014
Ryan Durant homered twice, including a grand slam, to lead the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baeball team’s 13-0 blowout of Watertown. Colin DeBoer was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for Post 210.
2007
First baseman Prince Fielder, shortstop J.J. Hardy, closer Francisco Cordero and pitcher Ben Sheets were all named to the National League All-Star team, giving the Milwaukee Brewers their most All-Stars since Robin Yount, Ted Simmons, Ben Oglivie and Cecil Cooper were selected in 1983. Milwaukee was an NL-best 47-34 when the All-Star rosters were announced. The Brewers faded in the second half of the year but in 2008 made it to the playoffs as a Wild Card, ending a 26-year postseason drought dating back to when they won the NL pennant in 1982.
2002
Mike Marx hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning for the first two of four runs in the inning for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team and Post 146 went on to a 13-2 win over Hustisford/Juneau.
1997
Jon Gorr and Todd Diebert hit back-to-back homers, the former belting a two-run blast and the latter swatting a solo dinger, in the fourth inning to give the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team a 5-0 lead over Hartford in an eventual 8-2 victory.
1996
Packers coach Mike Holmgren announced that Brett Favre would not be available to talk to the press prior to a scheduled press conference at noon on July 17, at which point the reigning NFL MVP was to discuss his rehabilitation from an addiction to painkillers. Favre admitted himself to the Menninger Clinic in Topeka, Kansas, on May 15.
1993
Chad Voelker walked none and struck out 12 in a complete game five-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 5-0 win over Mayville. Bobby Lang was 3-for-4 at the plate for Beaver Dam, which banged out 11 hits but none for extra bases in the victory.
1990
New York Yankees pitcher Andy Hawkins threw a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago but the Yankees lost the game 4-0 thanks to three eighth-inning errors. It was only the second time that a pitcher had lost when throwing a no-hitter, joining Ken Johnson of the Houston Astros, who lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds in 1964 due to a pair of errors.
1986
The Milwaukee Bucks traded Alton Lister and first-round draft picks in 1987 and 1989 to the Seattle Supersonics for center Jack Sikma and second-round picks in 1987 and 1989. At the time of the trade, Sikma was a seven-time All-Star and Seattle’s all-time leading rebounder.
1968
St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher Bob Gibson had his scoreless innings streak of 47⅔ end with a wild pitch during an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is the third-longest such streak in MLB history.
1910
Chicago’s White Sox Park (later Comiskey Park) opened for business, with the home team suffering a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Browns.
1904
The third Summer Olympic Games in modern history opened in St. Louis, marking the first time the Olympics was held in the United States.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!