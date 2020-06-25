TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bryce Buchholz pitches Waupun legion team past Beaver Dam in 2014; etc.

1997

The Milwaukee Bucks traded their first round pick in that year’s draft, Cincinnati forward Danny Fortson at No. 10 overall, to the Denver Nuggets for center Ervin Johnson, who would end up playing a key role in 2000-01 when the Bucks made it to the Eastern Conference finals. The No. 1 pick in the 1997 draft was Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan.

1993

Paul Molitor returned to County Stadium for the first time after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays in the offseason. The former Brewers’ designated hitter and infielder, who debuted with the team in 1978 at age 21, was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Blue Jays’ 6-5 loss. Milwaukee pinch hitter Dickie Thon delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off win.

1992

Trailing 4-3 after two innings, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team took advantage of six Hustisford errors, three walks and a hit batter to put up a six-spot in the top of the third en route to a 16-6 victory. Pat Sommer, Adam White and Jeff Anderson each had two RBIs and Peter Bork had three stolen bases.

1991