TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chad Eberle has big game in Beaver Dam legion team's win over Oconomowoc in 1993; etc.

1995

Boris Becker rallied from down a set and down four-games-to-one in the second set to beat Andre Agassi 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the semifinals at Wimbledon on the 10 year anniversary of his win over Kevin Curren in the 1985, making him the youngest champion ever at 17 years old. The win over Agassi ended Becker’s eight-match losing streak to Agassi spanning six years.

1993

Robin Yount passed Cap Anson for 12th on Major Leauge Baseball’s all-time career hits list with No. 3,082, a pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-6 lead over the Texas Rangers at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The Brewers went on to win by that same score.

1992

Pat Sommer’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team a 3-2 walkoff win over Berlin. Sommer also had a two-out triple in the first inning and got BD on the board when he touched home on Dave Kranz’s RBI single.

