TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chad Voelker Ks 10, leads Beaver Dam legion team to win at state tourney in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, Chad Voelker struck out 10 batters and walked just two in a complete-game four-hitter as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team shutout Menasha 2-0 at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament in Fort Atkinson.
2016
The NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts was cancelled due to poor field conditions. The game was scheduled to be played the day after Brett Favre and others were inducted into the Hall of Fame in a Saturday night ceremony. Hours before the game was to start, the teams noticed some of the field paint was “congealing and rubberized, which meant players might slip on it,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said. ... The Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki recorded his 3,000th career hit in Major League Baseball, only the second player in history to do so with a triple. The hit put him at 4,278 for his professional career as he had 1,278 hits in Japan before coming to MLB and winning the Rookie of the Year Award with the Seattle Mariners in 2001.
1999
Wade Boggs of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (now just the Rays) became the first player in MLB history to record career hit No. 3,000 on a home run. The Devil Rays lost to the Cleveland Indians, 15-10.
1998
Reggie Sanders was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, Sean Casey was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Aaron Boone — the current New York Yankees manager — was 3-for-5 with four RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds handed the Milwaukee Brewers their worst loss in franchise history, a 17-0 defeat at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. Sanders, Casey and Boone all had bases-loaded doubles in the Reds’ 12-run sixth inning that blew the game open.
1987
Milwaukee DH Paul Molitor hit a fifth-inning double for his only hit of the game, extending his eventual 39-game hitting streak — the seventh longest in MLB history — to 21 games in a 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 10 innings. Milwaukee scored the winning run on Greg Brock’s RBI single in the 10th. Rob Deer hit his 23rd and 24th homers of the season, including a solo shot that tied the game at 4 in the eighth inning.
1972
Yogi Berra and Sandy Koufax headlined the 1972 Baseball Hall of Fame class that was enshrined in Cooperstown, N.Y.
1907
Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson notched the first of his 416 career wins in a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Naps, the precursor to the Indians. The Cleveland franchise was known as the Naps from 1903-1914 before the team changed its name.
