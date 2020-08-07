TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chad Voelker Ks 10, leads Beaver Dam legion team to win at state tourney in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

2016

The NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts was cancelled due to poor field conditions. The game was scheduled to be played the day after Brett Favre and others were inducted into the Hall of Fame in a Saturday night ceremony. Hours before the game was to start, the teams noticed some of the field paint was “congealing and rubberized, which meant players might slip on it,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said. ... The Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki recorded his 3,000th career hit in Major League Baseball, only the second player in history to do so with a triple. The hit put him at 4,278 for his professional career as he had 1,278 hits in Japan before coming to MLB and winning the Rookie of the Year Award with the Seattle Mariners in 2001.