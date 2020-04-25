TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chelsea Schultz, Bridget Keel dominate in circle as Beaver Dam softball team sweeps DH in 1996; etc.

1996

Tony Mandarich met the media for the first time as a member of the Indianapolis Colts after signing a two-year contract with the team. The former No. 2 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers, who was a bust, had been out of football since 1992.

1995

Kelly Liverseed went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead the Columbus softball team, which combined for eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings, to a 13-6 win over Cambridge.

1991

Steve Schultz struck out 12 Princeton batters and walked only two while twirling a no-hitter in the Randolph baseball team’s 6-0 win over Dual County Conference rival Princeton. He also doubled at the plate and Gary Grove homered to lead the Rockets’ six-hit attack.

1990

Kreg DeBoer’s three-run homer was the big blow as the Waupun baseball team churned out 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 14-10 victory over Ripon. ... The Wayland baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh to go in front by five and the insurance tallies proved important as University School of Milwaukee rallied in the bottom half but couldn’t draw even as the Big Red won 9-7. Jamie Brandt was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Wayland.