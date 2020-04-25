TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chelsea Schultz, Bridget Keel dominate in circle as Beaver Dam softball team sweeps DH in 1996; etc.

TODAY’S HIGLIGHT
On this date in 1996, Chelsea Schultz twirled a one-hitter in game one and Bridget Keel a no-hitter in game two as the Beaver Dam softball team swept West Bend West in a doubleheader, winning 10-0 and 5-0.
2014
Waupun junior Adrian Harmsen won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and was runner-up in the high jump for the Warriors’ boys track and field team en route to being named the Boys Most Outstanding Athlete at the 22nd Annual Dodge County Invite. The Warriors tooks second behind champion Beaver Dam.
2003
Dusty Longfield’s two-run single sparked a six-run fourth inning for the Beaver Dam baseball team, breaking open a close game and sending the Golden Beavers on to a 7-0 win over Madison Edgewood.
2001
The San Diego Padres Rickey Henderson broke a tie with Babe Ruth for the all-time record number of walks drawn, drawing a base on balls for the 2,063rd time in his career.
2000
The Beaver Dam softball team scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a mercy-rule shortened 13-1 win over Madison Memorial and its coach, Beaver Dam High School graduate Kris Zamzow. Kasey Sharkey’s three-run homer was the big blow in explosive first frame for the Golden Beavers. Sharkey finished with those three RBIs, and Tara Hammer also drove in three, finishing 2-for-3.
1996
Tony Mandarich met the media for the first time as a member of the Indianapolis Colts after signing a two-year contract with the team. The former No. 2 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers, who was a bust, had been out of football since 1992.
1995
Kelly Liverseed went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead the Columbus softball team, which combined for eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings, to a 13-6 win over Cambridge.
1991
Steve Schultz struck out 12 Princeton batters and walked only two while twirling a no-hitter in the Randolph baseball team’s 6-0 win over Dual County Conference rival Princeton. He also doubled at the plate and Gary Grove homered to lead the Rockets’ six-hit attack.
1990
Kreg DeBoer’s three-run homer was the big blow as the Waupun baseball team churned out 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 14-10 victory over Ripon. ... The Wayland baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh to go in front by five and the insurance tallies proved important as University School of Milwaukee rallied in the bottom half but couldn’t draw even as the Big Red won 9-7. Jamie Brandt was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Wayland.
1989
Pittsburgh Penguins star Mario Lemuix tied NHL postseason records with four first period goals, five overall and eight points in a 10-7 win over the Philadelphia Flyers to take a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 of the Patrick Division Finals.
1976
Chicago Cubs center fielder Rick Monday rescured an American flag from two protestors who were attempting to set it on fire during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
1974
The NFL moved the goal posts from the front of the end zone to the back.
1964
The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third straight Stanley Cup title, winning Game 7 over the Detroit Red Wings, 4-0.
1950
Chuck Cooper, an All-American from Duquesne in Pittsburgh who was playing with the Harlem Globetrotters, became the first African-American drafted into the NBA, being chosen by the Boston Celtics.
1901
The Detroit Tigers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 14-13 at Bennett Park in Detroit.
1876
The Chicago Cubs played in their first game as a member of the National League, defeating Louisville, 4-0.
