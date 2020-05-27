TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chris Heubel's 10th inning sac fly delivers regional title for Beaver Dam baseball team in 1994; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1994, Chris Heubel’s one-out sacrifice fly on a foul out drove in Jeremy Klug in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Beaver Dam baseball team a walkoff 3-2 win over Oconomowoc in the Division 2 regional finals.
2015
Natalie Krezinski recorded nine of the necessary 12 outs via strikeout in the Beaver Dam softball team’s 15-0, four-inning win over West Bend East in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals. The game ended early because of the mercy rule. Krezinski tossed a perfect game in the contest.
2014
Ian Statz had a 5-over par 77 at Lake Windsor Golf Course and Adam Rohde had a 78 to pace the Beaver Dam boys golf team to first place at a WIAA Division 1 regional tournament.
2003
The Padres’ Jake Peavy took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning only to have it all come unraveled as the Milwaukee Brewers got back-to-back two-out, two-run singles from pinch hitters Brady Clark and Keith Gintner to win 4-2 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. It was the Padres’ 25th loss in a 29-game stretch in their final year at Qualcomm Stadium before moving into the brand new Petco Park in 2004.
2002
Jackie Nehls, Becky Panzer and Shelly Larrabee all converted penalty kicks to give the Mayville girls soccer team a shootout win over Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Acadamy in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals. The game was tied at 1 after regulation and overtime and WLA made just one of four penalty kicks in the shootout.
1998
The Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 106-87 in a critical Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, giving the Bulls a 3-2 series lead. Michael Jordan scored 29 points to reach an even 35,000 for his career in regular season and playoff games.
1997
Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas broke his own school record in the discus with a throw of 181 feet, 2 inches at a WIAA Division 1 boys track and field regional meet and Mayville’s Andy Basler was a four-event winner (long jump, 110-meter high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurldes and member of the 1,600 relay) at a D2 boys regional meet, providing the highlights of regional competition around the area. Basler went on to win the state title in the long jump.
1996
A year after losing to the Orlando Magic in six games in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs semifinals, the Chicago Bulls completed a sweep of the Magic in the conference finals, getting 45 points from Michael Jordan in a 106-101 Game 4 victory. The Bulls went on to beat the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA Finals, starting off their second three-peat of the decade.
1993
Dania Douglas won the discus with a new school-record throw of 126 feet, 6 inches — bettering her own record mark of 126-3 — to lead the Beaver Dam girls track and field team to its first sectional championship, as the Golden Beavers edged Neenah by two points, 67-65. Beaver Dam’s Jen Egelseer won the shot put and Michelle Linde took second in the 100-meter high hurdles with a school-record time of 15.6 seconds to also help guide the way. All three qualified for the state meet. ... Robin Yount had hits in his first four trips to the plate vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, giving the 20-year Milwaukee Brewers’ veteran hits in seven straight at bats dating back to the day prior. Milwaukee won 8-1 and 9-3 in the two games. “Normally I’m not this streaky, but I guess if you play long enough strange things happen,” Yount said.
1992
Beaver Dam’s Scott Chitko had three straight birdies en route to a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine at Watertown Country Club, giving him a 1-over 73 for his round and medalist honors at a WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional tournament.
1991
Michael Jordan scored 29 points and Scottie Pippen added 23 to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 115-94 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, giving the Bulls a sweep and their first berth in the NBA Finals. The victory ended the Pistons’ bid to win a third straight championship and marked the beginning of the Bulls’ dynasty and they went on to win six of the next eight NBA titles.
1981
The Seattle Mariners’ Lenny Randle got on his hands and knees and blew in the direction of a slow rolling ball along the third base line that did, indeed, roll foul. The umpire initally called it foul but overturned it to fair and the Kansas City Royals’ Amos Otis was awarded a single.
1968
Major League Baseball awarded franchises to San Diego and Montreal. ... Chicago Bears founder, owner and head coach George Halas retired from coaching. His 324 overall wins and 318 regular season wins are both second all-time, having since been passed by Don Shula (347 and 328). Halas was also one of the co-founders of the NFL in 1920.
1933
The New York Yankees scored 12 runs in the eighth inning to rally from an 11-3 deficit and beat the Chicago White Sox 15-11.
