TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chris Heubel's 10th inning sac fly delivers regional title for Beaver Dam baseball team in 1994; etc.

1998

The Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 106-87 in a critical Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, giving the Bulls a 3-2 series lead. Michael Jordan scored 29 points to reach an even 35,000 for his career in regular season and playoff games.

1997

Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas broke his own school record in the discus with a throw of 181 feet, 2 inches at a WIAA Division 1 boys track and field regional meet and Mayville’s Andy Basler was a four-event winner (long jump, 110-meter high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurldes and member of the 1,600 relay) at a D2 boys regional meet, providing the highlights of regional competition around the area. Basler went on to win the state title in the long jump.

1996

A year after losing to the Orlando Magic in six games in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs semifinals, the Chicago Bulls completed a sweep of the Magic in the conference finals, getting 45 points from Michael Jordan in a 106-101 Game 4 victory. The Bulls went on to beat the Seattle Supersonics in the NBA Finals, starting off their second three-peat of the decade.

1993