TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Columbus football team's 37-game league winning streak ends in 1995; Mayville edges Portage; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

On this date in 1995, Lake Mills, which won only once in 1994 and was shut out by Columbus 34-0 in the final game of the campaign, stunned the Cardinals in the season opener, winning 13-0 to end the Cards’ 37-game Capitol Conference winning streak that dated back to 1989. ... And also on this date in 1995, Mayville held on to beat Portage 26-20 after Portage came up empty following an interception with 29 seconds remaining that set the Warriors up at the Cardinals’ 5-yard-line.

2000

Junior Joe Bosak scored on a six-yard touchdown run to give Dodgeland a 19-15 lead and the Trojans held on to defeat Randolph by that same score after defensive end Kyle West’s interception with 56 seconds to go snuffed out a a promising Rockets’ drive.

1991

Holly Draeger (No. 2 singles), Kate Beers (No. 4) and Pam Bedker and Robin Schumacher (No. 1 doubles) all took first place at a quadrangular hosted by Sheboygan North to lead the Beaver Dam girls tennis team to a runner-up finish, only two points back of the host Red Raiders.

1987