TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Columbus football team's 37-game league winning streak ends in 1995; Mayville edges Portage; etc.

On this date in 1995, Lake Mills, which won only once in 1994 and was shut out by Columbus 34-0 in the final game of the campaign, stunned the Cardinals in the season opener, winning 13-0 to end the Cards’ 37-game Capitol Conference winning streak that dated back to 1989. ... And also on this date in 1995, Mayville held on to beat Portage 26-20 after Portage came up empty following an interception with 29 seconds remaining that set the Warriors up at the Cardinals’ 5-yard-line.
2000
Junior Joe Bosak scored on a six-yard touchdown run to give Dodgeland a 19-15 lead and the Trojans held on to defeat Randolph by that same score after defensive end Kyle West’s interception with 56 seconds to go snuffed out a a promising Rockets’ drive.
1991
Holly Draeger (No. 2 singles), Kate Beers (No. 4) and Pam Bedker and Robin Schumacher (No. 1 doubles) all took first place at a quadrangular hosted by Sheboygan North to lead the Beaver Dam girls tennis team to a runner-up finish, only two points back of the host Red Raiders.
1987
After going hitless in his first three at bats, Milwaukee designated hitter Paul Molitor singled to right field in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 39 games in a 10-9 victory over the Cleveland Indians at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It was the longest hitting streak since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978, and it would come to an end in the next game.
1981
Robin Yount’s double to lead off the ninth inning broke up a no-hit bid by Chicago White Sox pitcher Dennis Lamp. It would be the only hit of the game for Milwaukee in a 5-1 loss at County Stadium.
1986
Oakland A’s slugger Mark McGwire hit his first career homer.
1985
At the age of 20 years, 9 months and 9 days, New York Mets’ pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden became the youngest pitcher in MLB history to win 20 games.
1960
The XVII Summer Olympics opened in Rome.
1946
Ben Hogan won the PGA Championship at Portland (Ore.) Golf Club for the first of his nine major victories.
