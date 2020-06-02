TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Columbus girls, Horicon boys 400 relay teams, Mayville's Butzlaff all win state titles in 1990; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, The Columbus girls 400-meter relay team and Horicon boys 400 relay team both won Class B state titles at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships, and Mayville’s Jodi Butzlaff won the girls Class B 400-meter dash. Columbus’ relay team was comprised of Jodi Juckem, Amy Price, Angie Mauldin and Megan Burbach while the Horicon boys relay team was made up of Jim Dobbler, Kevin Murphy, Brian Blankenheim and Chad Plageman.

2015

Freshman pitcher Megan Van Ruiswyk walked none and gave up five hits while striking out six in a complete-game effort in the Waupun softball team’s 6-1 win over Grafton in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals. Kyra Verheyen and Taylor Brown were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs apiece for the Warriors, who went on to finish as the state runners-up in the program’s first state appearance in 30 years (1985).

2001