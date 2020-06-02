TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Columbus girls, Horicon boys 400 relay teams, Mayville's Butzlaff all win state titles in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, The Columbus girls 400-meter relay team and Horicon boys 400 relay team both won Class B state titles at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships, and Mayville’s Jodi Butzlaff won the girls Class B 400-meter dash. Columbus’ relay team was comprised of Jodi Juckem, Amy Price, Angie Mauldin and Megan Burbach while the Horicon boys relay team was made up of Jim Dobbler, Kevin Murphy, Brian Blankenheim and Chad Plageman.
2015
Freshman pitcher Megan Van Ruiswyk walked none and gave up five hits while striking out six in a complete-game effort in the Waupun softball team’s 6-1 win over Grafton in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals. Kyra Verheyen and Taylor Brown were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs apiece for the Warriors, who went on to finish as the state runners-up in the program’s first state appearance in 30 years (1985).
2001
The Beaver Dam girls 400-meter relay team went from seeded last in Division 1 preliminaries the day before at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships to qualifying for the finals with a school record time of 50.5 seconds to tying that mark with the same time in the finals, good enough for third place. The team was made up of Melissa Woltman, Stephanie Wendt, Emily Piette and Stacy Otto. Woltman also made the medal stand in the 400-meter dash with a fourth-place finish.
1999
Gabriel Borrud carded a round-two score of 3-over-par 75 at the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association (WISAA) boys golf state tournament at Rolling Meadows in Fond du Lac, helping the Big Red — nicknamed the Wolverines at the time — erase a four-stroke deficit following round one to win the one-class state championship over the likes of much larger schools Green Bay Notre Dame, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Madison Edgewood.
1998
Samantha Knoll reached base on a bad-hop single, stole second, then took third base and home plate on a groundout, delivering a 1-0 victory for the Mayville softball team over Horicon in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals. “She got a big lead and made that play all by herself,” Mayville coach Marv Youngbeck said. Mayville pitcher Melissa Benter struck out the Marshladies’ Megan Karel, one of her team’s top hitters, with the tying and winning runs at second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning to lock down the victory.
1997
Horicon’s Brad Wegner carded a 7-over-par 80 at a WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Fox Valley Golf Course in Little Chute, good enough to earn him a berth in the state tournament.
1996
The Seattle Supersonics rebounded from losing Game 5 in overtime and getting blown out by 35 points in Game 6 to win Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals 90-86 over the Utah Jazz, sending Seattle on to face Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.
1992
Chris Nehmer’s RBI double in the top of the eighth inning plated Ben McCormick and the Columbus baseball team held on in the bottom half of the frame for a 2-1 win over Viroqua in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and then McCormick notched a strikeout to end Prairie du Chien’s rally in the bottom of the seventh inning of the championship game, giving the Cardinals a 4-3 victory and the program’s first trip to state since 1978. Prairie du Chien had scored a pair of runs in the seventh before McCormick nailed down the win.
1991
Michael Andretti won the Miller 200 IndyCar race at State Fair Park’s Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, while cousin John and father Mario took second and third.
1942
A season after posting the last .400 season (.406) in Major League Baseball history, Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox enlists to serve in World War II as a United States Navy aviator.
1941
Lou Gehrig died of Motor Neurone Disease (later called Lou Gehrig Disease).
1935
Babe Ruth announced his retirement.
Columbus Girls 400 Meter Relay Class B State Champs 1990
Horicon Boys 400-meter Relay Class B State Champs 1990
Michael Andretti
Mayville Celebrates Regional Semifinal Win over Horicon in 1998
Samantha Knoll
Stacy Otto
Emily Peterson 1
Emily Peterson 4
McKenna Keach 2
Megan Van Ruiswyk 3
Danielle Hopp 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!