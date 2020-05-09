TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Columbus softball team stuns 2nd-ranked Horicon in 7th inning in 2014; etc.

1989

1984

The Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in 25 innings in a game that started the night before on May 8. It was suspended after the 17th inning and was won on a walkoff home run by Harold Baines. At 8 hours, 6 minutes, it is the longest game in Major League Baseball history. The only game in professional baseball history that lasted longer was a 33-inning affair between the Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings in 1981 that took 8:25 to complete. Future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr. were a combined 6-for-25 in that contest.

1961

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jim Gentile hit two grand slams, on consecutive pitches in the first and second innings, and had nine RBIs in his team’s 13-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Metropolitan Stadium (now the site of the Mall of America) in Bloomington, Minn. Only 13 players in Major League Baseball history have hit two grand slams in the same game and Gentile was the fourth to do so. The feat was most recently accomplished by the Washington Nationals’ Josh Willingham in 2009. The Cardinals Fernando Tatis is the only player with two grand slams in the same inning, having done so in the third frame on April 23, 1999, off of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chan Ho Park.