TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Columbus softball team stuns 2nd-ranked Horicon in 7th inning in 2014; etc.

On this date in 2014, the Columbus softball team had managed only two hits and no runs against Horicon pitcher Taylor Bjork through six innings before erupting in the seventh to claim a 5-4 upset victory over the visiting Marshladies, the second-ranked team in Division 3. Taylor Wedig’s RBI single tied the game and Kelsey O’Keefe scored the winning run on an error.
2002
The Horicon softball team ended Mayville’s four-year reign as East Central Flyway Conference Rivers division champions with a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. Marshladies pitcher Brooke Schliewe struck out nine, walked one, allowed four hits and didn’t let in an earned run in the victory. ... Jeanelle Roth threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks while also going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate to lead the Columbus softball team to the Capitol North Conference title with a 9-0 win over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran.
1999
Marshall McDougall opened the contest with an RBI single then hit six consecutive homers to set NCAA records for homers in a game and RBIs (16) in a game in the Florida State baseball team’s 26-2 drubbing of Maryland.
1996
John Laszewski belted a two-run homer in the first inning, sparking the Columbus baseball team to a 7-4 win over Poynette.
1995
E.J. Dornfeldt went the complete game, walking six and allowing five hits while striking out 10, and his solo homer in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie, proving to be all the run support he’d need as the Mayville baseball team beat Markesan 11-0 to claim at worst a share of the Cardinals’ third straight Flyway Conference title. ... Jackie Ryden threw a one-hitter in game one and a five-hitter in game two to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to 8-3 and 5-4 victories over Waupun to sweep a doubleheader.
1994
Run-scoring triples by Carrie Dykstra and Melissa Ten Pas in the bottom of the sixth inning produced the tying and winning runs in a six-run frame that lifted the Waupun softball team to a 6-3 win over Beaver Dam in game one of a doubleheader, sending the Golden Beavers to their first loss in nine tries on the year. Beaver Dam pitcher Jackie Ryden was the hard-luck loser, with all six runs unearned. She didn’t suffer the same fate in game two, though, twirling a three-hitter in the Golden Beavers’ 12-1 victory that lasted only five innings because of the mercy rule.
1991
The Beaver Dam boys and girls track and field teams both took first place at the invite they played host to, with both winning in narrow fashion. The boys edged Sun Prairie, 105½-103, and the girls edged Mequon Homestead, 131-123. The highlights for Beaver Dam were Pete Bauer setting the new boys school record in the triple jump (42 feet, 9¾ inches and Michelle Linde setting the new girls school record in the 300-meter low hurdles (48.9 seconds).
1989
Boston Red Sox catcher Rick Cerone (88 games) and New York Mets shortstop Kevin Elster (159) had their errorless streaks come to an end on the same day.
1984
The Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in 25 innings in a game that started the night before on May 8. It was suspended after the 17th inning and was won on a walkoff home run by Harold Baines. At 8 hours, 6 minutes, it is the longest game in Major League Baseball history. The only game in professional baseball history that lasted longer was a 33-inning affair between the Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings in 1981 that took 8:25 to complete. Future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr. were a combined 6-for-25 in that contest.
1961
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jim Gentile hit two grand slams, on consecutive pitches in the first and second innings, and had nine RBIs in his team’s 13-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Metropolitan Stadium (now the site of the Mall of America) in Bloomington, Minn. Only 13 players in Major League Baseball history have hit two grand slams in the same game and Gentile was the fourth to do so. The feat was most recently accomplished by the Washington Nationals’ Josh Willingham in 2009. The Cardinals Fernando Tatis is the only player with two grand slams in the same inning, having done so in the third frame on April 23, 1999, off of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chan Ho Park.
1901
The Cleveland Blues’ Earl Moore no-hit the Chicago White Sox over nine innings — it was the first nine-inning no-hitter in American League history — but lost to the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in 10 innings.
