TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Crombie's big day helped Columbus soccer beat Mayville in 2013

On this date in 2013, Columbus’ Chris Crombie notched a couple of goals and added an assist on another to lead the Cardinals past Mayville 4-1 to begin the boys soccer season. Elliott Schellpfeffer scored the lone goal in the second half for Mayville. Columbus’ Kyle Fritz finished with eight saves – seven coming in the second half.
2018
Beaver Dam’s Kendra Swanson leaned on her putter to keep from having a horrible round and instead finished with a 15-over-par 87, which was good enough for ninth place at the Waunakee Invite, held at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Beaver Dam finished in the middle of the pack at 5th with a score of 388. The invite hosted 11 teams. Waunakee won the invite with 338 strokes. Beaver Dam’s Marisa Boehler finished with a 96 and Grace Scharfenberg had a 102, while teammate Alyssa Heim was a stroke behind. … The Milwaukee Brewers rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2, thanks to home runs by Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich. Shaw’s two-run homer put the Brewers up 3-2 in the sixth. It was his 25th of the season. Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson allowed just two hits through six innings, with six strikeouts and no walks.
2017
Jesus Aguilar and Anderson led the Milwaukee Brewers in an 8-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. It was the Brewers sixth victory in seven games. Aguilar homered twice, Keon Broxton had two RBIs and Jonathan Villar had three hits on the day. Anderson allowed one run and two hits in five innings. He finished with 73 pitches in his first start since straining his left oblique a month prior. He struck out four, walked three and hit a couple batters.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Abby Chase finished first in the Division 2 field and tied for second overall in the two-day Wisconsin Dells Invite with a score of 78. Chase finished with a 154 overall while Verona’s Jessica Reinecke took the medalist honor with a 148. Chase finished with par-5 birdies on the sixth hole of the Pines and seventh hole at the Oaks. They were also birded by teammate Ashley Kulka who finished 10th on the second day with an 83 and a final score of 166.
1998
St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hits his 50th homer of the season off of Mets pitcher Willie Blair in the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader. He later hit his 51st that same day. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons. … The Milwaukee Brewers needed 10 innings to edge past the Houston Astros 6-5. “This is one piece of the payback,” Brewers manager Phil Garner said after his team was swept by the Astros in a 4-game series a week earlier, “but we owe them some more.”
