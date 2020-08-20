TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Crombie's big day helped Columbus soccer beat Mayville in 2013

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2013, Columbus’ Chris Crombie notched a couple of goals and added an assist on another to lead the Cardinals past Mayville 4-1 to begin the boys soccer season. Elliott Schellpfeffer scored the lone goal in the second half for Mayville. Columbus’ Kyle Fritz finished with eight saves – seven coming in the second half.

2018

Beaver Dam’s Kendra Swanson leaned on her putter to keep from having a horrible round and instead finished with a 15-over-par 87, which was good enough for ninth place at the Waunakee Invite, held at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Beaver Dam finished in the middle of the pack at 5th with a score of 388. The invite hosted 11 teams. Waunakee won the invite with 338 strokes. Beaver Dam’s Marisa Boehler finished with a 96 and Grace Scharfenberg had a 102, while teammate Alyssa Heim was a stroke behind. … The Milwaukee Brewers rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2, thanks to home runs by Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich. Shaw’s two-run homer put the Brewers up 3-2 in the sixth. It was his 25th of the season. Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson allowed just two hits through six innings, with six strikeouts and no walks.

2017