TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Dakota Johnson, Beaver Dam football team beat Waupun in 2014 in final game of 120-year old series; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
On this date in 2014, in the final edition of a series dating back to 1895, the Beaver Dam prep football team beat Waupun 33-12. Dakota Johnson rushed for four TDs to lead the Golden Beavers.
2013
Milwaukee Brewers’ slugger Ryan Braun, the 2011 NL MVP, fessed up to taking PEDs during his MVP season. He made the admission via a statement while serving a 65-game suspension for PED use. He had previously only admitted to making “mistakes” so this was his first confession that the PED use happened during his MVP season.
2003
It was announced by the NCAA that Ohio State sophomore running back Maurice Clarett, the hero for the Buckeyes in their 31-24 win over Miami in the 2002 BCS National Championship game, was suspended for “multiple games” as the result of the findings of a theft investigation.
1995
Elena Albam, April White and Ann Peterson all won in singles competition while Jodi Smith and Jessi Smith, Nicole Miller and Kenda Christensen and Katie Ryan and Tami Dalhoff swept the doubles flights as the Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team won its season opener 6-1 over Madison La Follette.
1987
Paul Molitor singled off Kansas City’s Bret Saberhagen in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 37 games, but he was then picked off first base moments before Robin Yount homered in what would turn out to be an 8-7 victory for the Royals. Molitor, who finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, moved into a tie for fourth place on the all-time modern day list with Tom Holmes, who hit in 37 straight games for the Boston Braves in 1945. Still ahead of Molitor were Ty Cobb (40 games), Pete Rose (44) and Joe DiMaggio (56). Molitor’s streak would end at 39 games.
1989
Nolan Ryan notched career strikeout No. 5000, whiffing the Oakland Athletics’ Rickey Henderson in the A’s 2-0 win over the Rangers. Ryan was the hard-luck loser, pitching all 9 innings while striking out 13. Only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.
1917
The Pittsburgh Pirates played in their fourth straight extra innings game, a 6-5 loss to the Brooklyn Robins (later the Dodgers) in 22 innings at Ebbets Field. The Pirates’ Carson Bigbee set a record with 11 at-bats in the contest, notching six hits, all of them singles. He had two RBIs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!