TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Dakota Johnson, Beaver Dam football team beat Waupun in 2014 in final game of 120-year old series; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

On this date in 2014, in the final edition of a series dating back to 1895, the Beaver Dam prep football team beat Waupun 33-12. Dakota Johnson rushed for four TDs to lead the Golden Beavers.

2013

Milwaukee Brewers’ slugger Ryan Braun, the 2011 NL MVP, fessed up to taking PEDs during his MVP season. He made the admission via a statement while serving a 65-game suspension for PED use. He had previously only admitted to making “mistakes” so this was his first confession that the PED use happened during his MVP season.

2003

It was announced by the NCAA that Ohio State sophomore running back Maurice Clarett, the hero for the Buckeyes in their 31-24 win over Miami in the 2002 BCS National Championship game, was suspended for “multiple games” as the result of the findings of a theft investigation.

1995

Elena Albam, April White and Ann Peterson all won in singles competition while Jodi Smith and Jessi Smith, Nicole Miller and Kenda Christensen and Katie Ryan and Tami Dalhoff swept the doubles flights as the Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team won its season opener 6-1 over Madison La Follette.

1987