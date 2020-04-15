TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Day was mostly good for Beaver Dam, big one-run wins and a throwing record

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1999, the Beaver Dam baseball team needed nine innings to edge out Oconomowoc 4-3 in a Little Ten Conference game. The Golden beavers were down to their final strike twice in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 3-0. With the bases loaded, junior Greg Furdek’s two-out double cleared the bases and tied the game up. Two innings later, Beaver Dam’s Nate Dassler started a rally with a two-out single and eventually stole second base. Beaver Dam’s Jason Komorowski then hit a flyball to centerfield, but Oconomowoc’s Josh Morgan dropped it, allowing Dassler to trot home from second base to win the game.
2003
The Beaver Dam prep baseball team knocked off fourth-ranked Watertown 3-2 in Little Ten Conference action. The Goslings were highly ranked by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll, but Beaver Dam was able to get right on track in the first inning when it scored three runs thanks to a missed double-play attempt by Watertown. With two outs and the bases loaded in the first, Dusty Longfield hit a bases-clearing double to left field. It was the third win of the season for the Golden Beavers, all by one run.
2002
It was a busy night for the Waupun school board. It unanimously approved to petition the WIAA to allow the Warriors to leave the Little Ten Conference. Then it filled two openings by approving Steve Lenz as the athletic director for the 2002-2003 school year and coach Lucky Wurtz as the boys basketball coach. On the same night, the Beaver Dam school board accepted Brian Matz’s resignation as the school’s athletic director, as he took the same position at Kimberly High School.
1997
Beaver Dam shot put thrower Ian Douglas threw for a school record 61 feet, 6.5 inches, which was also the best recorded distance in the state at that point of the prep track and field season. The throw would have won the previous year’s state meet by more than 2 ½ feet, and is about 5 feet shy of the all-time state record set in 1966 by Stu Voigt (66-7.5). The Golden Beavers went on to win with 88 points over DeForest (46 points) and Portage (43). Douglas also won the discus throw at 156 feet.
1991
Even though coach Bob Jansen was missing five starters, his Columbus prep softball team still hung on to defeat Verona 10-9 in Capitol Conference game. Becky Sennhenn started in the circle for the Cardinals and gave up eight hits. Verona took a 6-0 lead after the top of the third inning. In bottom half, the Cardinals tacked on three and added four more in the fourth inning. Columbus never lost the lead after that.
1987
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Juan Nieves throws the first, and still only no-hitter in team history, leading the Brewers to a 7-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The no-hitter was preserved on the final play of the game when center fielder Robin Yount made a diving catch of Eddie Murray’s liner. Nieves, a 22-year-old lefty, struck out seven and walked five. No Orioles base runner reached second base. The win was also Milwaukee’s ninth in a row to begin the season. Dale Sveum, Greg Brock and Glenn Braggs all homered in the win for Milwaukee.
