TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Day was mostly good for Beaver Dam, big one-run wins and a throwing record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1999, the Beaver Dam baseball team needed nine innings to edge out Oconomowoc 4-3 in a Little Ten Conference game. The Golden beavers were down to their final strike twice in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 3-0. With the bases loaded, junior Greg Furdek’s two-out double cleared the bases and tied the game up. Two innings later, Beaver Dam’s Nate Dassler started a rally with a two-out single and eventually stole second base. Beaver Dam’s Jason Komorowski then hit a flyball to centerfield, but Oconomowoc’s Josh Morgan dropped it, allowing Dassler to trot home from second base to win the game.

2003

The Beaver Dam prep baseball team knocked off fourth-ranked Watertown 3-2 in Little Ten Conference action. The Goslings were highly ranked by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll, but Beaver Dam was able to get right on track in the first inning when it scored three runs thanks to a missed double-play attempt by Watertown. With two outs and the bases loaded in the first, Dusty Longfield hit a bases-clearing double to left field. It was the third win of the season for the Golden Beavers, all by one run.

2002