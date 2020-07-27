TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: DeBoer, Schmitt, Tavs lead Waupun legion team to state tourney in 2014; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2014, Colin DeBoer’s RBI single sparked a four-run fifth inning for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team, breaking a 1-1 tie with Jefferson en route to a 5-1 win in the championship game at a Wisconsin Class A regional tournament at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun. Ryan Schmitt had a two-out, two-run double in the big frame and finished with three RBIs in the contest, while Arik Tavs got the win on the hill, going the distance while scattering five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. Post 210 would go on to win the state tournament for the second straight year and second time in the span of seven seasons from 2013-2019. Waupun’s state championship last summer made Post 210 the first in Wisconsin Class A history with five titles.