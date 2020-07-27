TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: DeBoer, Schmitt, Tavs lead Waupun legion team to state tourney in 2014; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2014, Colin DeBoer’s RBI single sparked a four-run fifth inning for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team, breaking a 1-1 tie with Jefferson en route to a 5-1 win in the championship game at a Wisconsin Class A regional tournament at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun. Ryan Schmitt had a two-out, two-run double in the big frame and finished with three RBIs in the contest, while Arik Tavs got the win on the hill, going the distance while scattering five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. Post 210 would go on to win the state tournament for the second straight year and second time in the span of seven seasons from 2013-2019. Waupun’s state championship last summer made Post 210 the first in Wisconsin Class A history with five titles.
1996
Austin Bilke was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Jon Gorr was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Rollie Rivera, who pitched all five innings allowing four hits and a walk with one strikeout, was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to an 18-3 win over Menasha at a Wisconsin Class AA regional tournament at Schlieve Field in Waupun. Beaver Dam, which also beat Berlin 7-4 on the same day, had 19 hits in the contest — six of them doubles. Beaver Dam would beat Menasha again the next day, 7-1, to win the regional title and advance to state.
1992
The United States men’s basketball team — the Dream Team — defeated its expected toughest competition at the Summer Oympics, Croatia, 103-70 in group play in Barcelona. Croatia, which boasted future NBA All-Star Tony Kukoc, would rebound to make it to the Gold Medal Game but still lost to the Dream Team, 117-85.
1991
Derek Gittus’ solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the score at 4 and the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team went on to score three more runs during a six-run frame that gave it a 7-4 win over Sparta to even the best-of-three series at a game apiece as the two sides vied for the championship at a Class AA regional tournament played at Schlieve Field in Waupun. The winner-take-all game the next day was postponed to Monday, July 29, because of rain.
