TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Derek Gittus, Nate Wilke lead way in Beaver Dam legion team's win at regionals in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, Derek Gittus allowed six hits and struck out eight in a complete-game effort to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 12-1 win over Baraboo in the opening round of a Wisconsin Class AA regional tournament in Waupun. Current Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Post 146, the defending state champion.
2005
American cyclist Lance Armstrong retired after winning his record seventh straight Tour de France. His wins were later overturned as a result of doping.
1997
Jon Gorr was 6-for-6 with a double, a homer and three RBIs and Brandon Zieske was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 23-5 win over Milwaukee East. Beaver Dam pounded out 26 hits in all in the contest.
1983
Kansas City Royals’ George Brett had his would-be lead-changing two-run home run against the New York Yankees overturned in the infamous Pine Tar Incident. Trailing 4-3 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Brett smacked a two-run blast to give the Royals a 5-4 lead; however, Yankees manager Billy Martin requested the umpires inspect Brett’s bat after noticing a large amount of pine tar. The umpires ruled the amount of pine tar exceeded the allowable amount, nullified the home run and called him out. Kansas City protested the game, which American League president Lee MacPhail upheld and upon resumption of the game 25 days later, the Royals earned a 5-4 win.
1979
Boston Red Sox star Carl Yastrzemski swatted career home run No. 400.
1977
The Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose passed Frankie Frisch on the all-time list for most career hits by a switch-hitter (2,881).
1964
All-time career home run leader Barry Bonds (762) was born in Riverside, Calif.
1961
On his way toward hitting a single-season record 61 home runs, the New York Yankees Roger Maris clubbed four roundtrippers during a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees won 12-1 and 5-1 at Yankee Stadium.
1941
At the age of 41, Red Sox pitcher Lefty Grove notched career win No. 300 in a 10-6 win over the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. He went the complete game, allowing 12 hits and striking out six with only one walk.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!