TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Derek Gittus, Nate Wilke lead way in Beaver Dam legion team's win at regionals in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, Derek Gittus allowed six hits and struck out eight in a complete-game effort to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 12-1 win over Baraboo in the opening round of a Wisconsin Class AA regional tournament in Waupun. Current Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Post 146, the defending state champion.

2005

American cyclist Lance Armstrong retired after winning his record seventh straight Tour de France. His wins were later overturned as a result of doping.

1997

Jon Gorr was 6-for-6 with a double, a homer and three RBIs and Brandon Zieske was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 23-5 win over Milwaukee East. Beaver Dam pounded out 26 hits in all in the contest.

1983