TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Down to last out, Horicon softball team rallies to win in state semifinals in 2003; Vince Lomardi born in 1913; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2003, The Horicon softball team was an out away from losing to Hurley in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals before rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brooke Schliewe did yield a two-out triple in the bottom half of the frame, but got a strikeout to end things, sending the Marshladies to a 4-1 victory and, eventually, a second straight state title.

2012

The Los Angeles Kings beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series four games to two. It was the first NHL title for the Kings in their 45-year existence.

2004

The Beaver Dam softball team was blanked by Verona in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, losing 2-0 in a game played at Waunakee High School because rain-outs the day before forced the WIAA to use alternate sites in order to get the tournament back on schedule.

2002