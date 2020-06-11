TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Down to last out, Horicon softball team rallies to win in state semifinals in 2003; Vince Lomardi born in 1913; etc.
0 comments
alert
TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Down to last out, Horicon softball team rallies to win in state semifinals in 2003; Vince Lomardi born in 1913; etc.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2003, The Horicon softball team was an out away from losing to Hurley in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals before rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brooke Schliewe did yield a two-out triple in the bottom half of the frame, but got a strikeout to end things, sending the Marshladies to a 4-1 victory and, eventually, a second straight state title.

2012

The Los Angeles Kings beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series four games to two. It was the first NHL title for the Kings in their 45-year existence.

2004

The Beaver Dam softball team was blanked by Verona in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, losing 2-0 in a game played at Waunakee High School because rain-outs the day before forced the WIAA to use alternate sites in order to get the tournament back on schedule.

2002

Mike Marx picked up his third win in Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146’s five games on the young season, striking out eight and walking two in a complete-game two-hitter as Beaver Dam beat Lomira/Theresa 7-0. Brock Linde, now the head coach of Beaver Dam High School’s varsity football team, came on as a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning and scored the game’s first run on a double by Dusty Otto, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the contest. Abe White followed with a two-run single in Beaver Dam’s three-run frame, and Post 146 added four in the fifth for all the scoring in the game.

1997

Sick with bad flu-like symptoms, Michael Jordan scored 38 points, 15 of them in the fourth quarter, to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 90-88 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving Chicago a 3-2 series lead.

1992

The Columbus baseball team was dealt a 7-3 loss by Winneconne in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. Chris Nehmer hit a solo homer to left field in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. But the Wolves answered in the next half inning to take a 3-1 lead. Nehmer and Shane Maurer had RBI hits in the sixth and seventh innings as Columbus tried to rally, but it never snowballed. Earlier in the day, Maurer allowed at least one base runner in every inning but limited the damage, scattering eight hits while walking two and striking out seven in a 4-2 win over Prescott in the semifinals. A walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Ben McCormick accounted for the Cardinals’ three-run fourth inning that gave them a 4-0 lead.

1991

Scott Harmsen hit a one-out homer in the ninth inning to give the Waupun American Legion Post 210 baseball team a 14-13 victory over Berlin. Post 210 trailed 8-0 in the fourth inning before mounting a big comeback. ... At the age of 44, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan tossed his 61st career shutout, allowing six hits and striking out 10 in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

1990

At the age of 43, Texas Rangers’ pither Nolan Ryan threw his sixth career no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Oakland A’s.

1961

The New York Yankees Roger Maris hit home runs No. 19 and 20 en route to a Major League Baseball single-season record 61.

1956

Future NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana was born in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, part of what is considered the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.” Six of the 23 modern Hall of Fame QBs (Montana, George Blanda, Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino) were all born and raised in Western Pennsylvania.

1927

Babe Ruth hit home runs No. 19 and 20 on his way to 60 on the year, a Major League Baseball record that stood until the New York Yankees Roger Maris swatted 61 in 1961.

1913

Future Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi was born in Brooklyn.

1911

Trailing 13-1 against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers rally to win 16-15.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News