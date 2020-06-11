TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Down to last out, Horicon softball team rallies to win in state semifinals in 2003; Vince Lomardi born in 1913; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2003, The Horicon softball team was an out away from losing to Hurley in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals before rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Brooke Schliewe did yield a two-out triple in the bottom half of the frame, but got a strikeout to end things, sending the Marshladies to a 4-1 victory and, eventually, a second straight state title.
2012
The Los Angeles Kings beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series four games to two. It was the first NHL title for the Kings in their 45-year existence.
2004
The Beaver Dam softball team was blanked by Verona in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, losing 2-0 in a game played at Waunakee High School because rain-outs the day before forced the WIAA to use alternate sites in order to get the tournament back on schedule.
2002
Mike Marx picked up his third win in Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146’s five games on the young season, striking out eight and walking two in a complete-game two-hitter as Beaver Dam beat Lomira/Theresa 7-0. Brock Linde, now the head coach of Beaver Dam High School’s varsity football team, came on as a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning and scored the game’s first run on a double by Dusty Otto, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the contest. Abe White followed with a two-run single in Beaver Dam’s three-run frame, and Post 146 added four in the fifth for all the scoring in the game.
1997
Sick with bad flu-like symptoms, Michael Jordan scored 38 points, 15 of them in the fourth quarter, to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 90-88 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving Chicago a 3-2 series lead.
1992
The Columbus baseball team was dealt a 7-3 loss by Winneconne in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. Chris Nehmer hit a solo homer to left field in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. But the Wolves answered in the next half inning to take a 3-1 lead. Nehmer and Shane Maurer had RBI hits in the sixth and seventh innings as Columbus tried to rally, but it never snowballed. Earlier in the day, Maurer allowed at least one base runner in every inning but limited the damage, scattering eight hits while walking two and striking out seven in a 4-2 win over Prescott in the semifinals. A walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Ben McCormick accounted for the Cardinals’ three-run fourth inning that gave them a 4-0 lead.
1991
Scott Harmsen hit a one-out homer in the ninth inning to give the Waupun American Legion Post 210 baseball team a 14-13 victory over Berlin. Post 210 trailed 8-0 in the fourth inning before mounting a big comeback. ... At the age of 44, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan tossed his 61st career shutout, allowing six hits and striking out 10 in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.
1990
At the age of 43, Texas Rangers’ pither Nolan Ryan threw his sixth career no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Oakland A’s.
1961
The New York Yankees Roger Maris hit home runs No. 19 and 20 en route to a Major League Baseball single-season record 61.
1956
Future NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana was born in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, part of what is considered the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.” Six of the 23 modern Hall of Fame QBs (Montana, George Blanda, Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino) were all born and raised in Western Pennsylvania.
1927
Babe Ruth hit home runs No. 19 and 20 on his way to 60 on the year, a Major League Baseball record that stood until the New York Yankees Roger Maris swatted 61 in 1961.
1913
Future Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi was born in Brooklyn.
1911
Trailing 13-1 against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers rally to win 16-15.
