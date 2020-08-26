TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Eventual Div. 4 state football champion Mayville opens 1994 season with blowout win over Wis. Lutheran

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

On this date in 1994, the Mayville football team, which would go on to win the WIAA Division 4 state championship, opened its campaign with a 49-7 blowout win over Wisconsin Lutheran. Six of Mayville’s seven TDs were scored via the ground, including two by Jeremy Budahn, who had 63 of the Cardinals’ 270 rushing yards. Also on this date in 1994, Oostburg’s Aaron Nett returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown a little more than 3 minutes into the game but never hit paydirt again as the Cambria-Friesland defense limited the Flying Dutchmen to five first downs and 75 yards of offense in the contest en route to a 22-7 season-opening victory. Current Cambria-Friesland boys basketball head coach Derrick Smit’s 7-yard TD run with 1:05 to go in the contest punctuated the victory for the Hilltoppers, who churned out 207 yards of offense. The quarterback Smit threw for 86 yards on 7-of-11 passing while the ground game produced 121 yards.