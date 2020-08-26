TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Eventual Div. 4 state football champion Mayville opens 1994 season with blowout win over Wis. Lutheran

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
On this date in 1994, the Mayville football team, which would go on to win the WIAA Division 4 state championship, opened its campaign with a 49-7 blowout win over Wisconsin Lutheran. Six of Mayville’s seven TDs were scored via the ground, including two by Jeremy Budahn, who had 63 of the Cardinals’ 270 rushing yards. Also on this date in 1994, Oostburg’s Aaron Nett returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown a little more than 3 minutes into the game but never hit paydirt again as the Cambria-Friesland defense limited the Flying Dutchmen to five first downs and 75 yards of offense in the contest en route to a 22-7 season-opening victory. Current Cambria-Friesland boys basketball head coach Derrick Smit’s 7-yard TD run with 1:05 to go in the contest punctuated the victory for the Hilltoppers, who churned out 207 yards of offense. The quarterback Smit threw for 86 yards on 7-of-11 passing while the ground game produced 121 yards.
2016
The Waupun football team rallied for a 21-18, Week 2 victory over New Holstein behind 228 rushing yards and three rushing TDs by Caleb Sauer. His last TD run, from 9 yards out with 1:22 to go, was the final score of the contest as the Warriors’ defense salted the game away. Quarterback Reese Homan connected with Jak Lenz three times for 28 yards to help set up Sauer’s go-ahead score.
2004
In a match-up of the defending WIAA Divisions 1 and 2 girls volleyball state champions, it was D2 state powerhouse Waupun that prevailed over Westosha Central, winning 25-10, 25-12, 25-27, 25-21. Brittney Dolgner had 21 kills to pace the Warriors. Dolgner would finish her prep career having helped Waupun to four straight state titles before continuing at the University of Wisconsin, where in 2006 she became the first Badgers women’s volleyball player to be chosen as first team All-Big Ten.
1987
Cleveland Indians rookie pitcher John Farrell held Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor hitless in four at bats, ending Molitor’s hitting streak at 39 games in the Brewers 1-0 victory in 10 innings at County Stadium. Molitor was on deck when pinch-hitter Rick Manning singled home Mike Felder from second base for the winning run. Despite the victory for the home Brewers, fans booed when Manning delivered the winning hit, denying Molitor another shot at extending the streak. It’s the seventh longest hitting streak in baseball history and the longest since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978. Molitor struck out in the first inning, grounded into a double play in the third, grounded out to the shortstop in the sixth and reached on an error in the eighth.
