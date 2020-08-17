TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fall River edges Almond-Bancroft in football season opener

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2018, The Fall River prep football team did just enough to edge by Almond-Bancroft 8-6 in its season opener. Pirates safety Dylan Dykstra had an interception with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left to preserve a 2-point lead, and running back Davyn Braker converted on two third-and-long plays to run out the clock and seal the victory for the Pirates. Dykstra finished with two fumble recoveries and an interception. Braker finished with 60 rushing yards and caught a pass for 43 yards, and quarterback Luke Figol completed half of his passes (8-16) for 103 yards and the game’s only touchdown (a 9-yard pass to Jared Klein in the second quarter). Fall River’s Tanner Liebenthal finished with 29 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.
2016
Beaver Dam’s Ashley Kulka finished with a 71 on Day 2 of the Wisconsin Dells Invite and earned the medalist spot with a 148 overall. Kulka helped Beaver Dam finish fourth with a 743 on the two-day event, which was 103 strokes better than the previous year’s score by the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam’s Kendra Swanson finished 11th with an 84 on Day 2. Teammates Grace Scharfenberg (107) and Alyssa Heim (108) also had decent days on the second day.
2008
The United States team of Michael Phelps, Aaron Peirsol, Brendan Hansen and Jason Lezak won the 4x100 meter medley relay with a time of 3:29.34, which set a world record at the Beijing Olympics. It was also Phelps’ eighth gold medal of the Games, which broke Mark Spitz’s 1972 record of seven.
2000
The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team beat visiting Sun Prairie 7-0 in its season-opening dual match. Beaver Dam lost eight total games in singles and just seven in doubles. Beaver Dam’s Natalie Steil and Samantha Drews at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively, didn’t lose a game in their matches. Beaver Dam’s Laura Klawitter won her match 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Beaver Dam’s Lani Macheel won 6-3, 6-1. Beaver Dam’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie Rechek and Mallori Lesh won 6-3, 6-1, while teammates Katie Lauff and Stacy Otto won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Beaver Dam’s Erin Klawitter and Alyssa Cole won their match 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
1992
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kevin Gross throws the season’s only no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Gross was the 18th Dodgers player to throw a no hitter, and it was the team’s sixth against the Giants. At one point, Gross retired 19 batters in a row.
1973
Willie Mays hits his 660th and final home run off of Cincinnati’s Don Gullett.
1950
Dodgers’ Pee Wee Reese and Giants’ Sam Calderone both hit inside-the-park home runs.
1944
Johnny Lindell of the New York Yankees has four consecutive doubles in one game, which tied an MLB record.
1933
Lou Gehrig plays in his 1,308th consecutive game, which marks an MLB record.
1904
Boston Red Sox pitcher Jesse Tannehill no-hits the Chicago White Sox.
