TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fall River edges Almond-Bancroft in football season opener

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2018, The Fall River prep football team did just enough to edge by Almond-Bancroft 8-6 in its season opener. Pirates safety Dylan Dykstra had an interception with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left to preserve a 2-point lead, and running back Davyn Braker converted on two third-and-long plays to run out the clock and seal the victory for the Pirates. Dykstra finished with two fumble recoveries and an interception. Braker finished with 60 rushing yards and caught a pass for 43 yards, and quarterback Luke Figol completed half of his passes (8-16) for 103 yards and the game’s only touchdown (a 9-yard pass to Jared Klein in the second quarter). Fall River’s Tanner Liebenthal finished with 29 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.