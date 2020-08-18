TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fall River football holds Almond-Bancroft scoreless in second half to win, in 2017

Former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre announces that he is coming out of retirement and signing with the Minnesota Vikings. “At 39 years old, your arm may not feel like it did at 21, but the pieces are in place here where you don’t have to do as much,” Favre said during his introductory news conference in Eden Prairie, Minn.

2001

Nick Neugebauer helped the Milwaukee Brewers earn a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in his major league debut. The 21-year old, right-handed pitcher became the first pitcher to strike out nine batters in his debut since John Parris did it for Baltimore against the New York Yankees on July 24, 2000. After starting the game with a walk, he struck out the next three batters. He threw 55 strikes out of his 97 total pitches and allowed just three hits and walked three.

1999