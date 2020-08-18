TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fall River football holds Almond-Bancroft scoreless in second half to win, in 2017

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2017, The Fall River prep football team came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Almond-Bancroft 30-21. The Pirates’ defense held Almond-Bancroft scoreless in the second half. Running back Davyn Braker’s 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter was the Pirates’ lone touchdown in the first half. Both running back Sam Nelson and quarterback Luke Figol had short-yard rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to give Fall River a 22-21 lead. Figol completed a pass to Tanner Liebenthal for a 23-yard touchdown with 6:10 left in the game to go up 30-21. Figol led the Pirates with 122 rushing yards and passed for 26 yards. Liebenthal caught three passes for 26 yards.
2017
The Beaver Dam prep girls golf team defeated Portage 199-212 in a Badger North Conference dual. The Golden Beavers improved to 2-0 on the season. Kendra Swanson led the Beavers with a 7-over-par 45. Grace Scharfenberg finished with a 11-over 49.
2015
Beaver Dam’s Ashley Kulka finished with an 80 while teammate Kendra Swanson was six strokes behind her during the first day of the Wisconsin Dells two-day prep girls golf tournament at Trappers Turn Golf Course. The Golden Beavers finished with a score of 414.
2009
Former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre announces that he is coming out of retirement and signing with the Minnesota Vikings. “At 39 years old, your arm may not feel like it did at 21, but the pieces are in place here where you don’t have to do as much,” Favre said during his introductory news conference in Eden Prairie, Minn.
2001
Nick Neugebauer helped the Milwaukee Brewers earn a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in his major league debut. The 21-year old, right-handed pitcher became the first pitcher to strike out nine batters in his debut since John Parris did it for Baltimore against the New York Yankees on July 24, 2000. After starting the game with a walk, he struck out the next three batters. He threw 55 strikes out of his 97 total pitches and allowed just three hits and walked three.
1999
The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team started the season with a third-place finish at its home triple dual meet. Beaver Dam finished with 24 points behind Madison La Follette (26) and Fort Atkinson (40). Oregon finished with just six points. Beaver Dam’s Natalie Steil went 3-0 at No. 3 singles. She gave Beaver Dam its only point in a 6-1 team loss to Fort Atkinson. Beaver Dam did defeat Oregon 5-2 by taking three of the four singles matches. Beaver Dam’s Laura Klawitter won her No. 2 singles match and Lari Macheel won her match at No. 4 singles against Oregon. Beaver Dam edged by LaFollette 4-3. Beaver Dam’s Mandy Miller won at No. 1 singles and Steil also earned a victory against La Follette.
1998
The Beaver Dam tennis team defeated Madison La Follette 5-2 to open up the season. Beaver Dam’s Katie Lehman won her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0. Beaver Dam’s Mandy Miller (No. 3 singles) and Laura Klawitter (No. 4) both won their matches. The No. 3 team of Katie Rechek and Tara Milarch won. The pair lost the first set 6-3, but won the next two by the same score.
1997
The Detroit Red Wings traded goalie Mike Vernon to San Jose Sharks for two draft picks — a third rounder in 1998 and a second-round pick in the 1999. Vernon earned the Conn Smyth Trophy (playoffs Most Valuable Player) the previous season for leading the Wings to their first Stanley Cup in 42 years.
1992
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird retired after 13 seasons in the league. He won college player of the year in 1979 and the following year won NBA Rookie of the Year. He won his first of three NBA titles in 1981 and was the Most Valuable Player in the 1982 All-Star game. From 1984-1986, he won the league’s MVP award. He finished his career averaging 24.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists a game.
1987
Paul Molitor’s infield single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 33 games, but the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Cleveland Indians, 9-8 in 12 innings. Molitor’s streak was the longest in the majors since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games for the Cincinnati Reds in 1978. It was the longest hitting streak in the American League since Dom DiMaggio hit in 34 straight games for Boston in 1949. Molitor finished 2 for 6 in the game and was batting .406 (56 for 138) with 35 runs scored, six homers, 20 walks and 26 RBI during the streak.
