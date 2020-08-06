TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Favre gets Bronx Cheer for avoiding interception during preseason game in 1994; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1994, Brett Favre, the Packers’ high-wire act at quarterback who was equal parts excitement and frustration in the early stages of his career (if not his entire career) was cheered loudest for the one pass he threw away to avoid an interception while going 5-for-6 for 42 yards during Green Bay’s 14-6 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. “That was the loudest cheer of all. I could have gone 10-for-10 or 20-for-20 and that throw away would have been the most exciting thing that happened,” Favre, who threw 24 interceptions compared with only 19 TDs the season before, said following the game. Favre was pressured on the play but rather than force a pass into coverage, which had become his reputation, he spun away from the rush and hurled the pigskin out of bounds.