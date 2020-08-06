TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Favre gets Bronx Cheer for avoiding interception during preseason game in 1994; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1994, Brett Favre, the Packers’ high-wire act at quarterback who was equal parts excitement and frustration in the early stages of his career (if not his entire career) was cheered loudest for the one pass he threw away to avoid an interception while going 5-for-6 for 42 yards during Green Bay’s 14-6 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. “That was the loudest cheer of all. I could have gone 10-for-10 or 20-for-20 and that throw away would have been the most exciting thing that happened,” Favre, who threw 24 interceptions compared with only 19 TDs the season before, said following the game. Favre was pressured on the play but rather than force a pass into coverage, which had become his reputation, he spun away from the rush and hurled the pigskin out of bounds.
2016
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Canton, Ohio. Favre was the 75th first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was also the 24th member of the Packers’ organization to go into the Hall of Fame.
2008
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was traded to the New York Jets. The move signaled the end of Favre’s time in Green Bay, and came just a few days after the quarterback decided to unretire, return to Green Bay and then demand a trade. Favre’s agent, James “Bus” Cook, admitted that Favre’s first choice was to play for the Minnesota Vikings, but the Packers would not agree to a deal to send the QB to a division rival.
1999
Buzz surrounding Donald Driver continued to grow at Packers training camp as the rookie, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick from Alcorn State, became increasingly more likely to make the roster amid Robert Brooks’ retirement following the 1998 season and No. 1 WR Antonio Freeman’s contract holdout. Freeman was coming off a career year in which he had 84 catches for 1,424 yards and 14 TDs. Driver did make the team and went on to become the Packers’ all-time career receiving yards leader (10,137).
1992
Nine players scored in double figures, led by Michael Jordan’s 21 points, Karl Malone’s 18 and Magic Johnson’s 14, as the “Dream Team” shot 60.5% from the field while holding Lithuania to 34.2% en route to a dominant 127-76 victory in the semifinals at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The win sent the United States to the Gold Medal Game, which it would win over Croatia, 117-85.
1987
Paul Molitor hit an RBI single in a five-run fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and help lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Moltior’s 20-game streak was the second longest of the season, behind Wade Boggs’ 25-game streak. Molitor would eventually hit in 39 straight games, the seventh longest streak in baseball history.
1967
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson hit into an MLB record fourth triple play.
1953
Boston Red Sox star Ted Williams returned from military service in the Korean War and made his season debut. He batted .407 in his abbreviated campaign. He had only one plate appearance in seven straight games before going 2-for-3 with a double and a homer in a 7-4 loss to the Washington Senators on Aug. 16.
1941
Long before the American League instituted the designated hitter, Detroit Tigers pitcher Al Benton collected two sacrifices in the same inning, an MLB record, during the Tigers’ 11-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!