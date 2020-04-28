TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Feilbach, Schepp help Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team stay hot in 1997; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, the Hustisford/Dodgeland co-op baseball team, which was coming off the co-op’s only state tournament appearance in program history the year prior (Dodgeland had never qualified and Hustisford qualified in 1970 and was the Class C champion in 1978) improved to 10-0 overall and a 7-0 in Eastern Suburban Conference play with a 10-0 drubbing of Waterloo, which entered also unbeaten in league play. The win extended the Falcons winning streak to 26 games and upped their record to 32-1 over the span of 1½ seasons. Brent Feilbach twirled a complete-game two-hitter in the win, striking out 10 and walking just one. The Falcons had 11 hits, three of which were doubles, and four stolen bases. Ben Schepp went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, while teammates Trevor Kreitzman, Brian Thimm and Derrick Uecker all had two hits.
2004
The Milwaukee Brewers set a franchise record for biggest comeback victory with a 10-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds, which also was the Reds’ biggest collapse since wasting a 9-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs in an eventual 13-11 loss on Sept. 28, 1930, at Wrigley Field. Bill Hall’s squeeze bunt brought in Trent Durrington from third for the game winning run in the 10th inning. Hall originally tied the game at 9 with a three-run double in the eighth inning, completely erasing Milwaukee’s 9-0 deficit. The Brewers previous biggest comeback win was when they trailed 8-0 against the Cleveland Indians on May 20, 1986, before rallying for a 12-9 victory.
1995
Sid Vander Galien and Jon Blank of Central Wisconsin Christian’s boys track and field team both had good days at the Fond du Lac County Invitational. Vander Galien earned Most Valuable Player honors as he won the 110-meter high hurdles (15.5 seconds) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (personal best 42.1 seconds). He also came in second in the high jump (6 feet, 0 inches) and was part of the runner-up 1,600 meter relay team (3:40.50) that also included Ben Westra, Mike Fischer and Jon Regnerus that took second at 3:40.5. Meantime, Blank added 18 inches to his personal record shot put with a first-place throw of 51-5 and took second in the discus (127-3).
1992
Cara Youngbeck didn’t strike out any Campbellsport batters and walked five but her offense and defense had her back as she was the winning pitcher in the Mayville softball team’s 14-4 victory. Sara Klueger went 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and three RBIs to pace the Cardinals’ 16-hit attack as they improved to 6-0 on the year. ... The Milwaukee Brewers pounded out a nine-inning American League record 31 hits in a 22-2 thrashing of the Toronto Blue Jays.
1990
Matt Brandenburg boosted the Beaver Dam baseball team to its sixth win of the season againt only one loss, getting the first 12 outs without allowing a hit before eventually bending some in a complete-game five hitter to lead the Golden Beavers to a 9-4 victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. He struck out nine and issued six walks, while Ben Murray went 2-for-2 with a double and Paul Laue went 2-for-3 with two doubles to lead the way at the plate.
1967
Muhammad Ali refused to be drafted into the United States Army and subsequently was stripped of the world heavyweight championship. He was sentenced to a five years in prison for draft evasion but stayed out of prison while his case was appealed, and he returned to the ring in 1970. In 1970, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction.
1923
Wembley Stadium, originally known as Empire Stadium, in London opened. The stadium was demolished in 2002-03 and a new Wembley Stadium was built on the same grounds, opening in 2007. Wembley Stadium is home to the England national soccer team and also plays host to NFL games every year.
