TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Feilbach, Schepp help Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team stay hot in 1997; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1997, the Hustisford/Dodgeland co-op baseball team, which was coming off the co-op’s only state tournament appearance in program history the year prior (Dodgeland had never qualified and Hustisford qualified in 1970 and was the Class C champion in 1978) improved to 10-0 overall and a 7-0 in Eastern Suburban Conference play with a 10-0 drubbing of Waterloo, which entered also unbeaten in league play. The win extended the Falcons winning streak to 26 games and upped their record to 32-1 over the span of 1½ seasons. Brent Feilbach twirled a complete-game two-hitter in the win, striking out 10 and walking just one. The Falcons had 11 hits, three of which were doubles, and four stolen bases. Ben Schepp went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, while teammates Trevor Kreitzman, Brian Thimm and Derrick Uecker all had two hits.