TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fletcher, Moss run wild at Badgers spring game in 1993, a sign of things to come in memorable year; etc.

1974

The NFL granted a franchise to the city of Tampa — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They began play in 1976 and went 0-14 before losing their first 12 games of the 1977 season to start out 0-26 as a franchise. Their first win, in Week 13 of 1977, was a 33-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints, who promptly fired Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram for the misdeed. Stram had a 7-21 mark for the Saints, although he was without injured QB Archie Manning for much of his two-year tenure.

1958

What a difference a year makes (see below). The Chicago Cubs’ Lee Wells blasted three homers in a 15-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1957

Cubs pitchers combine to issue a record nine walks in one inning (the fifth) during a 9-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

1933

The Philadelphia Phillies’ Dick Bartell was the first player to hit four consecutive doubles in a nine-inning game. Rowdy Richard, as he was nicknamed, was an All-Star during the 1933 season, the first year of the Midsummer Classic.

1901

The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues in the first game in American League history.