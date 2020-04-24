TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fletcher, Moss run wild at Badgers spring game in 1993, a sign of things to come in memorable year; etc.

TODAY’S HIGLIGHT
On this date in 1993, Terrrell Fletcher ran for three TDs as the Cardinal squad won 44-7 over the White squad in the Wisconsin football team’s annual spring intrasquad game. He had 121 yards while Brent Moss had 68 yards and a TD. Eight months later the Badgers would win the Big Ten title for the first time since 1962 to make it to the Rose Bowl for the first time in 30 years.
1978
California Angels pitcher Nolan Ryan struck out 15 Seattle Mariners, marking the 20th time he had at least 15 Ks in a contest. He finished his career with an American League record 23 such games. The Big Unit Randy Johnson has the MLB record with 29.
2014
Kate Amerling blasted a two-run homer during a three-run sixth inning for the Mayville softball team, which broke a 1-all tie and boosted the Cardinals to a 4-1 victory over Rosendale Laconia.
2003
Katie Lauff tossed a one-hitter, striking out 15 batters in the process to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 4-0 victory over Waupun. ... Matt Schliewe was 4-for-4 with a double and 6 RBIs as the Horicon baseball team batter Columbus, 25-11.
2002
Rookie center fielder Alex Sanchez dropped a two-out liner, allowing the Montreal Expos to score the winning run in a 5-4, 15-inning victory over the Brewers.
2001
Katie Lauff opened the bottom of the first inning with a double and Stephanie Schultz followed with a two-run single to open the flood gates as the Beaver Dam softball team struck for five runs in the frame en route to a 10-2 win over Madison West. Schultz finished 3-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs.
1997
Andy Slinger’s sacrifice fly in the 11th inning plated David Posthuma to deliver a 10-9 win for the Cambria-Friesland baseball team over Westfield.
1996
The NBA Board of Governors voted to have a league for women beginning in 1997, laying the foundation for the WNBA to become a reality.
1995
With the wind blowing out at Fireman’s Park in Mayville, the Horicon and Mayville baseball teams combined for five homers in the Marshmen’s 14-12 win over their rivals from across the Horicon Marsh. Horicon churned out five runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 12-9 deficit. Chris Heideman, Pat Miller and Brian Sullivan homered for Horicon while Jeremy Keller and Matt Geschke swatted round trippers for the Cardinals.
1993
Kim Harmsen tossed a complete game four-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks as the Waupun softball team won the championship game at its home invite, 7-1 over Mayville.
1974
The NFL granted a franchise to the city of Tampa — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They began play in 1976 and went 0-14 before losing their first 12 games of the 1977 season to start out 0-26 as a franchise. Their first win, in Week 13 of 1977, was a 33-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints, who promptly fired Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram for the misdeed. Stram had a 7-21 mark for the Saints, although he was without injured QB Archie Manning for much of his two-year tenure.
1958
What a difference a year makes (see below). The Chicago Cubs’ Lee Wells blasted three homers in a 15-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
1957
Cubs pitchers combine to issue a record nine walks in one inning (the fifth) during a 9-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
1933
The Philadelphia Phillies’ Dick Bartell was the first player to hit four consecutive doubles in a nine-inning game. Rowdy Richard, as he was nicknamed, was an All-Star during the 1933 season, the first year of the Midsummer Classic.
1901
The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues in the first game in American League history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!