TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Former Beaver Dam star Tim White wins first game as team's coach in 2004; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2004, New Beaver Dam football coach Tim White, a star on the Golden Beavers team that won the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 1979, got his first win with a 21-0 season-opening victory over Fort Atkinson. Quarterback D.J. Braemer had a 20-yard touchdown run on an option play in the first quarter to give Beaver Dam a 7-0 lead and then after Fort had cut it to 7-6 in the second quarter, Collin Kuhn’s 64-yard punt return for a TD with 5 minutes, 26 seconds gone by after halftime made it 14-6 and sparked the Golden Beavers to victory. Travis Wuesthoff’s 11-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter punctuated the victory. Wuesthoff had 74 rushing yards and Kuhn had 70 to account for 144 of the Golden Beavers’ 199 yards on the ground. Fort, meanwhile, managed only 98 yards of total offense.