TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Former Beaver Dam star Tim White wins first game as team's coach in 2004; etc.

On this date in 2004, New Beaver Dam football coach Tim White, a star on the Golden Beavers team that won the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 1979, got his first win with a 21-0 season-opening victory over Fort Atkinson. Quarterback D.J. Braemer had a 20-yard touchdown run on an option play in the first quarter to give Beaver Dam a 7-0 lead and then after Fort had cut it to 7-6 in the second quarter, Collin Kuhn’s 64-yard punt return for a TD with 5 minutes, 26 seconds gone by after halftime made it 14-6 and sparked the Golden Beavers to victory. Travis Wuesthoff’s 11-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter punctuated the victory. Wuesthoff had 74 rushing yards and Kuhn had 70 to account for 144 of the Golden Beavers’ 199 yards on the ground. Fort, meanwhile, managed only 98 yards of total offense.
1999
On this date in 1999, the Beaver Dam football team, winner of one game during the 1998 campagain, matched its win total from the season prior with a 26-7 season-opening victory over Fort Atkinson. Ryan Bobholz caught a 25-yard TD pass from Greg Furdek to give Beaver Dam a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter and Fort, which had only 69 yards of offense, was barely able to avoid the shutout by scoring with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Bobholz also had a rushing TD and led Beaver Dam’s ground attack with 90 yards on 12 carries.
1993
Mayville, one of the state football powerhouses in the early 1990s, throttled Ripon 48-0 in the season-opener. The Cardinals allowed only 25 yards of offense and one first down in the dismantling of the Tigers. ... Columbus got 21 first-half points thanks to a blocked punt, an interception and a 60-yard punt return for a TD en route to a 24-6 win over Horicon.
1982
Oakland’s Rickey Henderson stole four bases against the Brewers in Milwaukee’s 5-4 victory at County Stadium, breaking Lou Brock’s single-season stolen base record of 118, improving his haul to 122. Henderson broke the mark in 127 games, which was 26 fewer games than Brock needed when he stole 118 in 1974.
