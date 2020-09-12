TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Future Badger Bill Rentmeester carries Beaver Dam football team to win over West Bend West in 2003; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2003, future University of Wisconsin fullback Billy Rentmeester scored a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to break apart an 8-8 tie and lift the Beaver Dam prep football team to a 20-8 win over Little Ten Conference rival West Bend West. Rentmeester, who also scored on a 1-yard burst in the first quarter to account for all three of his team’s TDs, ran wild in the game, amassing 175 yards on 30 carries.

1997

The Markesan prep football team held on to beat Flyway Conference rival Mayville, 21-19, marking the first win for the Hornets over the Cardinals in 11 years. The game was evenly matched, with Markesan racking up 342 yards of offense and Mayville totaling 371. Markesan committed the game’s only two turnovers. Mayville got within 21-19 with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to go on a 5-yard Benji Kamrath to Ben Ryder touchdown strike but the Cardinals weren’t succesful on the game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. Mayville did get the ball back on Markesan’s 45-yard-line with 23 seconds remaining but had to settle for a long go-ahead field goal try that was blocked, giving the Hornets the victory.