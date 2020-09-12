TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Future Badger Bill Rentmeester carries Beaver Dam football team to win over West Bend West in 2003; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2003, future University of Wisconsin fullback Billy Rentmeester scored a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to break apart an 8-8 tie and lift the Beaver Dam prep football team to a 20-8 win over Little Ten Conference rival West Bend West. Rentmeester, who also scored on a 1-yard burst in the first quarter to account for all three of his team’s TDs, ran wild in the game, amassing 175 yards on 30 carries.
1997
The Markesan prep football team held on to beat Flyway Conference rival Mayville, 21-19, marking the first win for the Hornets over the Cardinals in 11 years. The game was evenly matched, with Markesan racking up 342 yards of offense and Mayville totaling 371. Markesan committed the game’s only two turnovers. Mayville got within 21-19 with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to go on a 5-yard Benji Kamrath to Ben Ryder touchdown strike but the Cardinals weren’t succesful on the game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. Mayville did get the ball back on Markesan’s 45-yard-line with 23 seconds remaining but had to settle for a long go-ahead field goal try that was blocked, giving the Hornets the victory.
1979
Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski recorded career hit No. 3,000 with a single off of New York Yankees’ pitcher Jim Beattie.
1962
Washington Senators pitcher Tom Cheney struck out 21 batters while working all 16 innings of his team’s 2-1 extra innings win over the Baltimore Orioles. His 21 strikeouts are the most in an extra-innings game in MLB history. Roger Clemons (twice, once in 1986 and once in 1996), Kerry Wood (1998) and Max Scherzer (2016) are the only three pitchers in MLB history with 20 strikeouts in a game that didn’t go extra innings.
1930
Brooklyn Dodgers’ catcher Al Lopez hit Major League Baseball’s last “bounce home run,” doing so in a 7-3 win for the Robins, as they were known at the time, over the Cincinnati Reds at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. It was a 3-run homer and Lopez, batting in the No. 8 spot in the line-up, was 1-for-3 with four RBIs in the contest. MLB would change balls that bounced in play then over the fence from homers to ground rule doubles following the season.
