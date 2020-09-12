 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Future Badger Bill Rentmeester carries Beaver Dam football team to win over West Bend West in 2003; etc.
0 comments
alert
TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Future Badger Bill Rentmeester carries Beaver Dam football team to win over West Bend West in 2003; etc.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Rentmeester

Beaver Dam's Hall of Fame class of 2014 accepted their plaques at the Golden Beavers' Homecoming game against Watertown on Oct. 3, 2014. Pictured, from left, are Tom Imming, Ian Douglas, Bill Rentmeester and Briana (McCarthy) Scott.

 Mark McMullen

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2003, future University of Wisconsin fullback Billy Rentmeester scored a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to break apart an 8-8 tie and lift the Beaver Dam prep football team to a 20-8 win over Little Ten Conference rival West Bend West. Rentmeester, who also scored on a 1-yard burst in the first quarter to account for all three of his team’s TDs, ran wild in the game, amassing 175 yards on 30 carries.

1997

The Markesan prep football team held on to beat Flyway Conference rival Mayville, 21-19, marking the first win for the Hornets over the Cardinals in 11 years. The game was evenly matched, with Markesan racking up 342 yards of offense and Mayville totaling 371. Markesan committed the game’s only two turnovers. Mayville got within 21-19 with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to go on a 5-yard Benji Kamrath to Ben Ryder touchdown strike but the Cardinals weren’t succesful on the game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. Mayville did get the ball back on Markesan’s 45-yard-line with 23 seconds remaining but had to settle for a long go-ahead field goal try that was blocked, giving the Hornets the victory.

1979

Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski recorded career hit No. 3,000 with a single off of New York Yankees’ pitcher Jim Beattie.

1962

Washington Senators pitcher Tom Cheney struck out 21 batters while working all 16 innings of his team’s 2-1 extra innings win over the Baltimore Orioles. His 21 strikeouts are the most in an extra-innings game in MLB history. Roger Clemons (twice, once in 1986 and once in 1996), Kerry Wood (1998) and Max Scherzer (2016) are the only three pitchers in MLB history with 20 strikeouts in a game that didn’t go extra innings.

1930

Brooklyn Dodgers’ catcher Al Lopez hit Major League Baseball’s last “bounce home run,” doing so in a 7-3 win for the Robins, as they were known at the time, over the Cincinnati Reds at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. It was a 3-run homer and Lopez, batting in the No. 8 spot in the line-up, was 1-for-3 with four RBIs in the contest. MLB would change balls that bounced in play then over the fence from homers to ground rule doubles following the season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Politicians push Big Ten to start football, fall sports
College

Politicians push Big Ten to start football, fall sports

  • Updated

A letter written by Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield was signed by nine fellow Republican state legislators — including Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald — and sent to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News