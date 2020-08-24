TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Future Badgers' FB Billy Rentmeester, Beaver Dam squeak by Fort Atkinson in 2001 season opener; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2001, Brian Linde rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the game to tie the score at 6 and then Ryan Byrnes’ extra point attempt was true, providing what proved to be the game-winning point for the Beaver Dam football team in a 7-6 season-opening win over Fort Atkinson. The scoring play capped off a short six-play, 33-yard drive set up by Bob Giese’s fumble recovery. Fort then answered and looked poised to retake the lead, but after marching to Beaver Dam’s 29-yard-line, Matt Breselow’s sack on fourth-and-five forced a turnover on downs. It was a defensive slugfest, as the two teams barely combined for 350 yards of offense — Beaver Dam had 190 and Fort had 167 for a combined 357. Andy Salzwedel ran for 135 yards on 31 carries to lead Beaver Dam’s ground attack while future University of Wisconsin fullback Billy Rentmeester chipped in with 28 yards on four carries. Beaver Dam blocked the extra point following Fort’s first-half TD to pave the way for the game-winning scoring sequence in the fourth quarter.
2008
LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and the United States men’s basketball team won Olympic Gold in Beijing, beating Spain, 118-107.
2006
Jerry Rice signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to officially retire with the team he helped win four Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s.
1997
Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb ran for a touchdown and threw for another in a 34-0 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J. Wisconsin sophomore Ron Dayne, who rushed for an NCAA freshman record 1,836 yards the previous season, was held to just 46 yards on 13 carries before sustaining a slight neck injury. Syracuse needed just 16 seconds to score the game’s first touchdown when Kevin Johnson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score.
1990
Madison La Follette struck first, but the Lancers never struck again as the Beaver Dam prep football team answered with a 10-yard Jeff Priewe to Paul Scharfenberg touchdown strike later in the first quarter followed by a 1-yard TD run by Priewe in the second quarter and a 3-yard TD run by Jeff Letts in the third quarter for a 21-6 season-opening victory. Also in Week 1 action, Columbus’ Scott Kirchberg returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to Horicon’s 25-yard-line to set up a Jamie Titus to Jeff Schilling 6-yard TD pass five plays later, starting the rout in a 47-0 victory for the Cardinals. And TD runs by Dave Mesmer (50 yards) and Jeremy Cramer (6 yards) provided the scoring for Dodgeland in a 12-6 win over Oakfield. Jeff Schoeter had 128 yards rushing on 28 carries to help lead the way in a 28-14 win for Waupun, which scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break a 14-all tie and dispatch of New Holstein. Kraig Bossekvil ran for 111 yards on 16 carries to help Mayville to a 35-21 win over Ripon.
1989
Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose was suspended from baseball for life for gambling.
1919
Cleveland Indians pitcher Ray Caldwell was flattened by a bolt of lightning with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Remarkably, he was eventually able to shake off the scary happening, regain his equlibrium and toe the rubber again, getting a grounder to finish off a complete-game four-hitter in the Indians’ 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Athletics at League Park in Cleveland. The storm and lightning, which had rolled in off Lake Erie, left Caldwell relatively unmarred, all things considered. He reportedly had minor burns on his chest and, according to the Cleveland Press, said the incident “felt just like somebody came up up with a board and hit me on top of the head and knocked me down.”
