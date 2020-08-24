TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Future Badgers' FB Billy Rentmeester, Beaver Dam squeak by Fort Atkinson in 2001 season opener; etc.

1997

Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb ran for a touchdown and threw for another in a 34-0 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J. Wisconsin sophomore Ron Dayne, who rushed for an NCAA freshman record 1,836 yards the previous season, was held to just 46 yards on 13 carries before sustaining a slight neck injury. Syracuse needed just 16 seconds to score the game’s first touchdown when Kevin Johnson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score.

1990

Madison La Follette struck first, but the Lancers never struck again as the Beaver Dam prep football team answered with a 10-yard Jeff Priewe to Paul Scharfenberg touchdown strike later in the first quarter followed by a 1-yard TD run by Priewe in the second quarter and a 3-yard TD run by Jeff Letts in the third quarter for a 21-6 season-opening victory. Also in Week 1 action, Columbus’ Scott Kirchberg returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to Horicon’s 25-yard-line to set up a Jamie Titus to Jeff Schilling 6-yard TD pass five plays later, starting the rout in a 47-0 victory for the Cardinals. And TD runs by Dave Mesmer (50 yards) and Jeremy Cramer (6 yards) provided the scoring for Dodgeland in a 12-6 win over Oakfield. Jeff Schoeter had 128 yards rushing on 28 carries to help lead the way in a 28-14 win for Waupun, which scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break a 14-all tie and dispatch of New Holstein. Kraig Bossekvil ran for 111 yards on 16 carries to help Mayville to a 35-21 win over Ripon.