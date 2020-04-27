TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Gorr leads Beaver Dam baseball over LaFollette in comeback victory

TODAY’S HIGLIGHT
On this date in 1996, the Beaver Dam baseball team scored seven unanswered runs to beat Madison LaFollette 7-3 in comeback fashion. Beaver Dam’s Jon Gorr drove in three runs, including a two-run triple in the fifth inning, where the Golden Beavers scored five. Gorr pitched the final three innings, and didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out one. He retired all but one of 10 batters faced to help the Beavers stay undefeated at 8-0.
2004
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Chad Moeller hit for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 9-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Moeller homered in the second inning, doubled in the fourth, tripled in the fifth and singled in the seventh, becoming the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle since Paul Molitor in 1991, and the first Brewers player to do it at home. Milwaukee won the game on Bill Hall’s pinch hit homer with two outs in the ninth.
1999
Mindy Sage’s two-out single in the top of the seventh drove in a run to help the Horicon softball team rally past Campbellsport, 3-2, to stay unbeaten atop the Flyway Conference. The Cougars had a 2-0 lead after the first inning that lasted until the sixth. Horcion’s Abby Glawe singled, stole second and then came home off an error to cut it to 2-1. Glawe’s sacrifice fly in the seventh tied the game at 2. Glawe pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
1992
Scott Chitko finished with a 40 and Dave Weber was one stroke behind him as they led the Beaver Dam golf team to a Little Ten Wisconsin meet-record 173 at Old Hickory Golf Course. Watertown missed Beaver Dam’s mark by two strokes and Wisconsin Lutheran finished with a 177. Ryan Stephenson finished with a 43 while Brad Burchardt had a 49. Kris Hoffman ended the day with a 50.
1991
The Beaver Dam boys and girls track teams both won at the Baraboo Relays Invite. The Boys team finished with 111 points. The Golden Beavers had five first-place finished including the 800 meter relay (Chad Prieve, Peter Bauer, Mike Nimmer and John Holmes), distance medley relay (Kevin Stallard, Wesley Neuman, Jason Bennett and Pat Gorman), 400 relay (Prieve, Mark Edmunds, Nimmer and Jason Bradley), triple jump (Edmunds, Bauer and Jacob Prunuske) and the pole vault (Nathan Beil, Doug Sandley and Dale Schwoerer). The Beaver Dam girls team was led by the shot put team of Jen Egelseer, Dawn Abel and Diane Hoehne with a meet-record shot put performance of 102 feet, 7 ¾ inches. Hoehne set a school record in the shot put with a throw of 37-11 ¼. The 3,200 meter relay team (Colleen Ryan, Toni Schlagel, Jackie Kastenmeier and Susan Chitko), 800 relay team (Liz Lloyd, Erin Kulka, Missy Sawyer and Amy Lindquist) and 400 meter relay team (Tracy Caughlin, Sawyer, Lundquist and Chitko) all finished first for the Beavers. The long jump team of Caughlin, Sawyer and Lloyd finished first as did the discus team of Egelseer, Dania Douglass and Dawn Abel.
