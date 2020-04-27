TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Gorr leads Beaver Dam baseball over LaFollette in comeback victory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGLIGHT

On this date in 1996, the Beaver Dam baseball team scored seven unanswered runs to beat Madison LaFollette 7-3 in comeback fashion. Beaver Dam’s Jon Gorr drove in three runs, including a two-run triple in the fifth inning, where the Golden Beavers scored five. Gorr pitched the final three innings, and didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out one. He retired all but one of 10 batters faced to help the Beavers stay undefeated at 8-0.

2004

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Chad Moeller hit for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 9-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Moeller homered in the second inning, doubled in the fourth, tripled in the fifth and singled in the seventh, becoming the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle since Paul Molitor in 1991, and the first Brewers player to do it at home. Milwaukee won the game on Bill Hall’s pinch hit homer with two outs in the ninth.

1999