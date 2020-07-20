TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Gorr's walk-off single give Beaver Dam Post 146 a 3-2 win over Berlin in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1996, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team out hit Berlin 12-4 and make less errors (3-1) in a 3-2 victory. There was no bigger hit than Jon Gorr’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh that brought in Dan Hannan to end the game. Gorr went 3-for-4 while Hannan went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Rollie Rivera pitched a four-hit complete game with seven strikeouts and five walks while giving up no earned runs.
2017
Jak Lenz and Bryce Burmania both went 2-for-4 at the plate to help the Waupun American Legion Post 210 team defeat Jackson Post 486 8-1 in the Class A Regional Tournament. Burmania also pitched in relief of Reece Homan. Burmania pitched three innings and gave up one earned run off of four hits and four walks. Homan pitched four perfect innings with one strikeout.
2016
In both the Class A and AA American Legion Regional Tournaments, Waupun and Beaver Dam dominated their opponents, respectively. Waupun Post 210 crushed Horicon 10-5 in the Class A tournament while Beaver Dam Post 146 defeated Lomira/Theresa 14-1 in the Class A Tournament. Waupun pitcher Brenden Bille pitched six innings with seven strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of six hits and two walks against Horicon. Johnny Marthaler went 3-for-4 while teammate Nate Brown went 2-for-4 for Waupun. Beaver Dam pitcher John Elgersma pitched four innings with seven strikeouts while giving up one earned run off of two hits and four walks. Beaver Dam’s James Jimenez and Nick Klavekoske both had two hits while Ryan Kaul went 3-for5 and Charlie Storhoff went 4-for-5. Both Kaul and Storhoff had triples. Storhoff had four RBIs.
2004
Beaver Dam Post 146 pitcher Dusty Longfield threw a 3-hit gem to help Post 146 defeat Waupun Post 210 5-1. The win improved Post 146 to a 21-4 record. Longfield struck out five batters. Beaver Dam batters Travis Schmitt went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Derrick Minig went 2-for-3 with a couple RBIs. Beaver Dam did commit four errors, but Waupun didn’t take much advantage of them, only scoring in the first off two errors by Beaver Dam.
1996
Mayville’s Spencer Sokoly, Hustisford’s Reed Peplinski, Randolph’s Jim Holwerda and Cambria-Friesland’s Jason Koopmans all played for a South team that was edged by the North squad 18-14 in the Shrine Bowl at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium.
1994
Dan Hallman was hired to be the next boys basketball coach at Beaver Dam. He took over for Ron Benish, who left earlier in the month to take a principal’s position at Wonowoc-Center High School. Benish had been the head coach for the Golden Beavers the previous three seasons while Hallman, who was the first to apply when the position opened up, had coached the freshman team the previous four seasons.
