TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Gorr's walk-off single give Beaver Dam Post 146 a 3-2 win over Berlin in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1996, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team out hit Berlin 12-4 and make less errors (3-1) in a 3-2 victory. There was no bigger hit than Jon Gorr’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh that brought in Dan Hannan to end the game. Gorr went 3-for-4 while Hannan went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Rollie Rivera pitched a four-hit complete game with seven strikeouts and five walks while giving up no earned runs.

2017

Jak Lenz and Bryce Burmania both went 2-for-4 at the plate to help the Waupun American Legion Post 210 team defeat Jackson Post 486 8-1 in the Class A Regional Tournament. Burmania also pitched in relief of Reece Homan. Burmania pitched three innings and gave up one earned run off of four hits and four walks. Homan pitched four perfect innings with one strikeout.

2016