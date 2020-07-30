TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Homers by Ryan Kaul, Eric Baldwin, Tyler Byrnes lead Beaver Dam legion team to wins at state in 2015, 2000

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

This date in history has been kind — and exciting — to the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team. In 2015, catcher Ryan Kaul saved a run in the bottom of the eighth inning with a web gem to throw out a runner at third and then belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth to lead Post 146 to a 7-5 victory over Onalaska in a win-or-go-home game in the loser’s bracket of the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament in Kaukauna. Fifteen years earlier at the Class AA state tournament in Kimberly in 2000, Eric Baldwin hit a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning and tie the game at 5 and Tyler Byrnes belted a two-run shot later in the frame to make it 7-5 in Post 146’s eventual 7-6 victory over Ladysmith at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament in Kimberly. Future University of Wisconsin football team star, NFL player and current Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonard was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Ladysmith. Beaver Dam went on to win the state title that year.