TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon football team nearly gains 500 yards on offense in rout of North Fondy in 1993; etc.

1992

Green Bay Packers’ first-round draft pick Terrell Buckley, selected No. 5 overall, ended his contract holdout and signed a contract. The cornerback from Florida State had also signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves and was leveraging that and his interest in pursuing a professional baseball career against the Packers. Buckley missed the Packers’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Vikings in Week 1 on Sept. 6 and a 31-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 but made a big impact oin his debut in Week 3 on Sept. 20, returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s dramatic come-from-behind 24-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That game was also Brett Favre’s coming out party for Green Bay, as he entered in the first half when Don Majkowski had to leave with an injured shoulder and rallied the Packers to victory after halftime. Buckley’s punt return made it 17-10 before Favre hit Sterling Sharpe for a 5-yard TD on Green Bay’s next possession and then Kittrick Taylor for a 35-yard TD with 13 seconds remaining to give the Packers the win.