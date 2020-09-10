TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon football team nearly gains 500 yards on offense in rout of North Fondy in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, Horicon’s prep football team churned out 491 yards of total offense, including 197 yards rushing and a 93-yard TD run by Ben Simmons in a 32-6 rout of North Fond du Lac
Also in Week 3 action in the area, Joe DeYoung rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead Randolph to a 26-15 win over Green Lake; quarterback Derrick Smit, the current boys basketball coach at Cambria-Friesland, threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead the Hilltoppers football team to a 22-0 win over Rio/Fall River (his rushing TD, early in the second quarter, was a 48-yard scamper and turned out to be the winning score as it gave C-F a 6-0 lead prior to the 2-point conversion making it 8-0); and Kevin Franke returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a TD to jumpstart Mayville toward a 28-0 win over Milwaukee Marshall. Jamie Kamrath caught two TD passes from quarterback Colin Gassner, one from 29 yards out and the other from 21 yards out, in the Cardinals’ victory.
2004
Randolph, ranked third in Division 4, suffered a surprising 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 loss to rival Cambria-Friesland in Trailways North Conference action. Chelsea Bylsma (10 kills), Julie Jones (nine) and Brittnay Colo’n (nine) led the Hilltoppers’ attack in the upset.
1999
The Mayville football team held Wautoma to 1 yard of offense in the second half, blowing the game wide open to turn a 14-0 halftime lead into a 42-0 rout. The Cardinals held the Hornets to 102 yards in the game while gaining 412 of their own, including 391 on the ground. Steve Micklas had 166 yards rushing and one TD while Ryan Vossekuil had 111 yards and a TD.
1997
St. Louis Cardinals’ slugger Mark McGwire hit his 50th homer of the season, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in MLB history to hit 50 dingers in back to back years.
1992
Green Bay Packers’ first-round draft pick Terrell Buckley, selected No. 5 overall, ended his contract holdout and signed a contract. The cornerback from Florida State had also signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves and was leveraging that and his interest in pursuing a professional baseball career against the Packers. Buckley missed the Packers’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Vikings in Week 1 on Sept. 6 and a 31-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 but made a big impact oin his debut in Week 3 on Sept. 20, returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s dramatic come-from-behind 24-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That game was also Brett Favre’s coming out party for Green Bay, as he entered in the first half when Don Majkowski had to leave with an injured shoulder and rallied the Packers to victory after halftime. Buckley’s punt return made it 17-10 before Favre hit Sterling Sharpe for a 5-yard TD on Green Bay’s next possession and then Kittrick Taylor for a 35-yard TD with 13 seconds remaining to give the Packers the win.
1989
Indianapolis Colts running back Eric Dickerson ran for 106 yards against the San Francisco 49ers, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard plateau (doing so in 91 games for an average of 109.9 yards per game).
1988
Steffi Graf of Germany won the U.S. Open women’s singles championship to complete the Grand Slam.
1974
Lou Brock, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 81, tied the single-season stolen bases record (104) and then later in the game set the new record (105). He finished with 118 that season, a record that stood until Rickey Henderson stole 130 (still the record) in 1982.
1969
The “Miracle Mets” swept the Montreal Expos to ascend to first place in the National League East — it was the first year of divisional play in Major League Baseball — for the first time on the season. In their seven previous seasons as a franchise, the Mets never finished better than ninth in the 10-team NL and lost at least 100 games in five of those years. But in 1969 they benefited from a late-season collapse by the Chicago Cubs and won the East by eight games, finishing the year with a record of 100-62 en route to winning the World Series in five games over the Baltimore Orioles.
1963
St. Louis Cardinals’ great Stan Musial swatted a homer in his first at-bat as a grandfather.
1961
Mickey Mantle hit career homer No. 400 in the New York Yankees’ 8-5 win over the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mantle hit two homers in the contest and would finish the year with 54, seven off the single-season MLB record mark of 61 that teammate Roger Maris hit that summer. That record stood until Mark McGwire belted 70 in 1998.
